Govt introduces BH series registration mark for new vehicles: Details here

The Indian government has introduced the new BH or Bharat series registration mark for the new vehicles across the country, as the government has said in a statement in Parliament on Wednesday. In a written statement in Parliament, Nitin Gadkari, the minister of road transport and highway, said that a new registration mark for new vehicles-Bharat series (BH-series) has been introduced.

Gadkari also said that the notification of this change was issued in August this year by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) vide G.S.R 594 (E).

With the BH series registration mark, the personal vehicles will not require the assignment of a new registration mark whenever the vehicle owner shifts from one state to another in the country. This strategy is claimed to enable the smooth transfer of government employees from one state to another.

The statement also says that the vehicle registration facility under the Bharat series will be available on a voluntary basis to defence personnel, employees of central government and state governments. Apart from that the employees of central, state PSUs and private sector companies or organisations having their offices in four or more states or union territories too will be eligible to get the BH series registration for their personal vehicles.

For registration of personal vehicles with the new BH series number, the motor vehicle tax will be levied for two years or in multiple of two. After completion of the fourteenth year, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied annually which shall be half of the amount that was being charged earlier for that specific personal vehicle.

Karnataka, among the states, has already commenced issuing the new BH series of registration numbers for a select group of personal vehicle owners. Initially, the state government is issuing the BH series registration for personal vehicles to only the employees of central government employees but not other eligible categories.