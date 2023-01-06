HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Got Game? Carmakers Show Off In Car Entertainment System At Ces 2023

Got game? Carmakers show off in-car entertainment system at CES 2023

What started out as a novelty offered by Elon Musk to Tesla owners has turned into table stakes in the next generation of electric vehicles.

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 06 Jan 2023, 09:26 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Visteon has showcased a range of digital cockpit technologies at CES 2023 designed to enable automakers to create safer, connected and more convenient driving experiences.
Visteon has showcased a range of digital cockpit technologies at CES 2023 designed to enable automakers to create safer, connected and more convenient driving experiences.
Visteon has showcased a range of digital cockpit technologies at CES 2023 designed to enable automakers to create safer, connected and more convenient driving experiences.
Visteon has showcased a range of digital cockpit technologies at CES 2023 designed to enable automakers to create safer, connected and more convenient driving experiences.

Automakers from Sony Honda to Hyundai are introducing ways at the CES 2023 technology trade show this week to reshape the in-car entertainment experience, including offering video games during the rides. They are positioning themselves to take advantage of the time people spend in their cars as a source of potentially lucrative, recurring revenue.

"This is a field which can be deployed very quickly," Dirk Hilgenberg, head of Volkswagen AG's CARIAD software unit, told Reuters at CES. "You could just host the third-party app for a streaming service, or generate joint platforms. You guarantee certain volumes, you guarantee certain revenue."

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Rolls-royce New Ghost (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Rolls-royce New Ghost
6750 cc | Petrol Automatic
₹6.95 - 7.95 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details

While car radios have been an entertainment staple in vehicles for decades, Tesla vehicles have reset consumer expectations with the ability to watch popular video streaming services, such as Netflix, YouTube and Hulu, while the vehicle is parked and charging.

In December, Tesla issued a "holiday update" to its software to add access to 1,000 PC games through the Steam platform.

Other automakers have followed suit. In October, BMW announced a partnership with AirConsole to bring casual gaming into its vehicles. Stellantis last year announced plans to add Amazon.com Inc's Fire TV for Auto to its new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs.

In Las Vegas, South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Co said it would use technology developed by Nvidia Corp, a company whose chips power PC gaming, to stream games in cars.

Nvidia's cloud-based game service, known as GeForce Now, would provide access to more than 1,000 titles from PC game stores such as Steam, as well as free-to-play games such as Fortnite. China's BYD and Swedish electric vehicle brand Polestar also are working with Nvidia.

Japan's Sony, the maker of the market-leading PlayStation video game console, on Wednesday at CES said its newly christened electric vehicle, Afeela, would be powered by the same Unreal Engine 3D technology used in video games.

Sony promised "best in class" movies, games and music, though it offered few details on the vehicle it is developing jointly with Honda Motor Co.

"In order to realize intelligent mobility, continuous software updates and high-performance computing are required," Yasuhide Mizuno, chief executive of Sony Honda Mobility, told the trade show.

The auto industry has been grappling with how to introduce these new features safely, and restrict use to passengers while the vehicle is in operation.

Tesla became the focus of regulators in 2021 following reports that one feature allowed drivers to play games on the cars' tablet-like touch screen. Tesla disabled the feature while the car was in motion.

Hilgenberg said Volkswagen is developing vehicles that can drive themselves on the highway or in traffic jams, which could give drivers and passengers more time to view videos or play games. But those vehicles will have safety systems that could shut down gaming or video displays to the driver if conditions made automated driving unsafe, he said.

Still, these are features that consumers are demanding, so VW is at CES seeking partnerships.

"In some regions, we will see people say, 'You don't have that? I'm not buying," Hilgenberg said. "We will see the content ... which is provided by software enabled functionality will be a decisive factor for buying."

First Published Date: 06 Jan 2023, 09:26 AM IST
TAGS: CES 2023
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Who is Tom Zhu? Tesla now has a new No.2 after Elon Musk. And he's Chinese
Ken_Block
Who was Ken Block?
A Chinese concept car caught fire on the show floor during an auto show.
This Chinese concept car catches fire on show floor during Guangzhou Auto Show
File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Taigun-a
Volkswagen Taigun dons a new colour shade
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Toyota_Innova_HyCross
India's first three-row hybrid MPV launched. Check prices
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Bengaluru to Chennai by road to be quicker than by air soon
Bengaluru to Chennai by road to be quicker than by air soon
Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you get?
Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you get?
The first-ever Mercedes of 2023 for India is a AMG demon with style
The first-ever Mercedes of 2023 for India is a AMG demon with style
Skoda confirms its first electric vehicle for India
Skoda confirms its first electric vehicle for India
India beats Japan, becomes world's third largest auto market: Report
India beats Japan, becomes world's third largest auto market: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city