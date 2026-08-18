Gordon Murray S1 is a V12-powered 671 bhp reimagined McLaren F1, limited to only 64 units

Gordon Murray Special Vehicles has unveiled the S1 at The Quail during Monterey Car Week 2026. Positioned as a road-focused counterpart to the S1 LM , the new supercar combines a naturally aspirated Cosworth-developed V12 engine with a six-speed manual gearbox, a central driving position and active rear aerodynamics.

Production of the Gordon Murray S1 will be strictly limited to 64 units, with every car individually configured according to its owner’s preferences. While the S1 shares fundamental elements with the S1 LM, Gordon Murray has made extensive changes to the suspension, gearing, cabin and aerodynamic package to make it better suited to road use.

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Gordon Murray S1: Design and aerodynamics

The S1 has discarded the fixed rear wing, front splitter and side skirts offered on the S1 LM. Not only that, but the company has also developed bespoke body panels and integrated an active rear aerodynamic system into the bodywork. The system adjusts its operation depending on the car’s speed and braking inputs. The company has placed great emphasis on mechanical grip and suspension tuning rather than relying heavily on aerodynamic downforce since the S1 has been designed for road driving.

Not only that, but the S1 retains the same overall width, track and suspension architecture as the S1 LM, although its ride height has been increased by 10 mm. The dampers have been recalibrated for road use, while the steering response remains unchanged. At the front, the daytime running lights are integrated into the headlamp units, while additional main-beam lights are positioned low within the nose intake. This arrangement draws inspiration from a Gordon Murray concept from 1992 that never reached production.

The car also features A-pillar-mounted mirrors incorporating rear-view cameras and a new wheel design inspired by the same 1992 concept. GMSV has added additional trim and sound insulation to improve comfort and refinement on longer journeys. Despite the extra equipment, the company is targeting a kerb weight lower than that of the T.50.

These changes are intended to give the S1 its own character and driving dynamics rather than simply adapting the S1 LM for road use.

Gordon Murray S1: Interior

The S1 retains Gordon Murray’s signature central driving position, with the driver seated ahead of two passenger seats in a three-seat configuration. The layout has previously featured in the company’s road cars and remains a defining characteristic of the S1.

Compared with the S1 LM, the cabin receives several upgrades aimed at improving everyday usability. These include leather and fabric upholstery, revised infotainment displays and an updated audio system. The changes are intended to make the S1 more comfortable during extended road trips without compromising its driver-focused character.

The car also features adjustable power steering, allowing the driver to select greater assistance for relaxed cruising or a heavier, more direct steering response on winding roads.

The doors have been redesigned as well. The small Perspex window used on the S1 LM has been replaced by dihedral doors with drop-down glass. This creates a larger opening for easier access while retaining the three-seat cabin configuration.

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Gordon Murray S1: Engine and gearbox

The S1 is powered by a 4.2L naturally aspirated V12 engine developed by Cosworth, producing 671 bhp and approximately 500 Nm of torque, with the company stating that around 80 per cent of the peak torque is available from 2,500 rpm. Moreover, the engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The company highlighted that the sixth gear has been made taller to reduce engine speeds during highway cruising, while revised gear-cable routing is intended to provide a precise shift action.

The V12 features several high-performance components, including silicon carbide-coated pistons, titanium valves, titanium connecting rods and a dry-sump lubrication system. Unlike many modern performance cars, the S1 does not use turbocharging or hybrid assistance. The engine compartment has been deliberately left exposed, allowing the naturally aspirated V12 to remain a visual highlight and is complemented by a polished Inconel exhaust system and gold-plated heat shielding.

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