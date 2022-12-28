Goodbye 2022: Five cars that bid adieu this year
Several cars have been discontinued in India in 2022.
Volkswagen Polo was discontinued in India after a 12-0year stint and sold more than 25 lakh units in the country. It was the brand's bestselling car in India.
New Hyundai Santro came to India in 2018 to revive the original model's legacy, but it failed to do so amid the high competition in the entry-level hatchback segment.
The Alturas G4 was barely able to make any dent in Mahindra’s sales figures and eventually was discontinued in 2022.
The first model from Maruti Suzuki's Nexa retail network, S-Cross was launched in 2015 but couldn't fetch desired sales results. Its discontinuation paved way for the brand's new flagship model Grand Vitara.
Datsun Redi-Go was the bestselling model from the Japanese car brand that is owned by Nissan. The small hatchback was discontinued in 2022 as the automaker decided to pull out entirely from Indian market.
First Published Date: 28 Dec 2022, 12:09 PM IST
