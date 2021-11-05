Gone in 2 hours! MINI Cooper SE electric sold out even before launch

It took just two hours to sell out all 30 units of the upcoming all-electric MINI Cooper SE in India. The carmaker, which is owned by BMW, made the announcement on its social media handles.

The booking for the new MINI Cooper SE was opened on October 29 at an amount of ₹1 lakh.

However, all the units were booked within a couple of hours. MINI has not even announced the date for the official price launch of the electric car yet.

The MINI Cooper SE claims to have a range of 270 kms on single charge. It is offered with a 32.6 kWh battery pack. The engine is capable of generating maximum output of 184 hp and 270 Nm of peak torque. MINI claims that the all-electric three-door Cooper SE can hit 100 kmph from naught in just 7.3 seconds.

BMW is backing the electric MINI to be a solid option for those looking at a zero-emission urban mobility product. “With the first-ever MINI Electric, MINI once again is the frontrunner in the urban mobility segment," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India. "With pre-booking, our customers and MINI fans have a chance to secure the purchase ahead of the launch and be the first in the country to drive the all-electric MINI."

Currently, the MINI model range in India includes the MINI 3-door Hatch, MINI John Cooper Works Hatch, MINI Convertible and the locally produced MINI Countryman.