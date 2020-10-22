Gone in 10 minutes: GMC Hummer EV edition 1 sold out in record time

It took only a matter of 10 minutes for the first edition of GMC Hummer EV to be sold out in United States shortly after its launch on Wednesday. Despite a steep starting price of $112,595, the iconic off-roader broke the internet yesterday.

There is no confirmed report on how many Hummer EVs were booked after its launch. However, it will be more than a year before the carmaker brings other trims of the Hummer EV to the market.

The Edition 1 of Hummer EV is likely to reach dealers some time next year, and the customers are likely to get deliveries in fall 2021. The Edition 1 Hummer EV has a 563-km of range, 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque.

Hummer EV.

Earlier on Wednesday, GMC unveiled the third generation Hummer electric. GMC calls it the ‘first-of-its kind supertruck developed to forge new paths with zero emissions’.

The cabin of Hummer EV.

The design of the new Hummer EV has also changed from its predecessors. It is now a lot bolder and futuristic in appeal. There are several H motives around the vehicle. What catches immediate attention is the Hummer badging which is embedded in the LED strip that connects the headlights on either side. The wheel arches have also grown in size to accommodate an astounding 35-inch tires, which can be further upgraded to 37-inch wheels aftermarket. Besides the regular off-road capabilities, the Hummer is enabled with Crab Mode diagonal driving and 18 camera views including angles under the truck for getting over rocks. It also gets Super Cruise, a feature that helps automatic lane-changing.

Inside, the Hummer has become a lot more tech savvy. It now has a 13.4-inch diagonal infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch diagonal driver information centre display. It also gets removable roof panels as standard, which are all stowable in the front cargo area.