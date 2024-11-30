GoMechanic introduces ‘Top Assist’ roadside assistance program starting at 99

Car service and repair platform, GoMechanic has launched its new ‘Top Assist’ roadside assistance program for car owners. The new 24x7 nationwide roadside assistance service will be available from as low as ₹99 (introductory), depending on the service you choose. The company says Top Assist aims to bridge the gap in emergency support for car owners with its affordable pricing, seamless coverage, and rapid response times.

GoMechanic Top Assist Roadside Assistance Services

The GoMechanic Top Assist roadside assistance program offers services like 24x7 Emergency Towing, flat tyre repairs, battery jumpstarts, lockout assistance, fuel delivery, and medical assistance. The company further revealed that it has already garnered over one lakh subscriptions for the Top Assist program.

Speaking about the new program, Himanshu, co-founder of GoMechanic said, “The roads have changed, but the support drivers rely on hasn’t. Breakdowns aren’t just about inconvenience - they leave drivers stranded and uncertain. Top Assist ensures that help is no longer a question mark. It’s there when you need it, every time."

Muskan Kakkar, Co-founder - GoMechanic, added, “Roadside emergencies shouldn’t leave anyone feeling stranded or helpless. Top Assist isn’t just a service—it’s a promise to ensure that every driver has dependable help, anywhere and anytime they need it."

GoMechanic Top Assist RSA Coverage

GoMechanic quotes a study by the International Road Federation revealing that 60 per cent of Indian drivers rank quick response times as their top priority during emergencies. However, the company says several roadside assistance services priced above ₹3,000 annually fail to deliver on this need.

The Top Assist roadside assistance program covers comprehensive coverage with over 3,000 cities and 20,000 pin codes. This is set to grow further in the coming years. In addition to roadside assistance services, GoMechanic has a network of over 600 workshops across the country for automotive maintenance, repairs, and vehicle detailing.

