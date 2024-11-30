Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Gomechanic Introduces ‘top Assist’ Roadside Assistance Program Starting At 99

GoMechanic introduces ‘Top Assist’ roadside assistance program starting at 99

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 Nov 2024, 17:23 PM
Follow us on:
The GoMechanic Top Assist roadside assistance program offers services like 24x7 Emergency Towing, flat tyre repairs, battery jumpstarts, lockout assis
...
The GoMechanic Top Assist roadside assistance program will be available at starting introductory price of ₹99

Car service and repair platform, GoMechanic has launched its new ‘Top Assist’ roadside assistance program for car owners. The new 24x7 nationwide roadside assistance service will be available from as low as 99 (introductory), depending on the service you choose. The company says Top Assist aims to bridge the gap in emergency support for car owners with its affordable pricing, seamless coverage, and rapid response times.

GoMechanic Top Assist Roadside Assistance Services

The GoMechanic Top Assist roadside assistance program offers services like 24x7 Emergency Towing, flat tyre repairs, battery jumpstarts, lockout assistance, fuel delivery, and medical assistance. The company further revealed that it has already garnered over one lakh subscriptions for the Top Assist program.

Also Read : How to jump-start a car battery: Key tips

Speaking about the new program, Himanshu, co-founder of GoMechanic said, “The roads have changed, but the support drivers rely on hasn’t. Breakdowns aren’t just about inconvenience - they leave drivers stranded and uncertain. Top Assist ensures that help is no longer a question mark. It’s there when you need it, every time."

Muskan Kakkar, Co-founder - GoMechanic, added, “Roadside emergencies shouldn’t leave anyone feeling stranded or helpless. Top Assist isn’t just a service—it’s a promise to ensure that every driver has dependable help, anywhere and anytime they need it."

GoMechanic Top Assist RSA Coverage

GoMechanic quotes a study by the International Road Federation revealing that 60 per cent of Indian drivers rank quick response times as their top priority during emergencies. However, the company says several roadside assistance services priced above 3,000 annually fail to deliver on this need.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
BatteryCapacity Icon40 kWh Range Icon150 Km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2 kWh Range Icon452 km
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Skoda Slavia
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10.69 - 18.69 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Honda City Hybrid
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
MG Hector Plus
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 17 - 22.76 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

The Top Assist roadside assistance program covers comprehensive coverage with over 3,000 cities and 20,000 pin codes. This is set to grow further in the coming years. In addition to roadside assistance services, GoMechanic has a network of over 600 workshops across the country for automotive maintenance, repairs, and vehicle detailing.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 30 Nov 2024, 17:23 PM IST
TAGS: roadside assistance carroadside assistance GoMechanic vehicle Roadside assistance
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS