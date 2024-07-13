Get set, race: Check out the five quickest SUVs in the world

SUVs have evolved from big, bulky, and clunky to fast, mean, and powerful, and the current high market demand for such vehicles gives car makers no reason to stop making them. In the Indian passenger vehicle market alone, SUVs were the biggest drivers of revenue for carmakers in the first half of 2024. The sheer popularity of SUVs in the global automobile market have forced the most stubborn supercar manufacturers to make one of their own to try and match the performance of their own flagship products.

As the market keeps growing, more and more carmakers start vying for the top spot of the ‘fastest SUV ever’ title, leading to intense competition from all over the world. There are challenges to this; the general shape and aerodynamics of an SUV are at a disadvantage when it comes to any amount of hard racing. However, manufacturers have proven that if you keep adding power until there’s enough of it, anything is possible. At the same time, the evolution and accessibility of electric powertrains have made it easier for a wide range of manufacturers to join in on the fun. Here is a list of the fastest SUVs ranked in descending order according to their 0-100 kmph time results:

Tesla Model X Plaid

The Tesla Model X is the fastest SUV in the world in terms of acceleration with a peak power output of 1020 bhp

0-100 kmph: 2.5s

Top speed: 250 kmph

The Tesla Model X Plaid is powered by an all-wheel drive platform with three independent motors that produce 1020 bhp and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 2.5s, being the fastest SUV ever built. The electric SUV can run for a little over 520 km on a single charge and it is one of the most aerodynamic ones with what Tesla claims as the lowest drag coefficient of any production SUV in the world.

Lotus Eletre R

Lotus says the Eletre has the most advanced active aerodynamics package on any production SUV.

0-100 kmph: 2.9s

Top speed: 265 kmph

The Eletre R runs on a 905 bhp electric dual-motor setup that delivers a sub-three second time on the 0-100 kmph and can provide a maximum range of anywhere between 400 km to 450 km on a single charge. The Eletre R features a two-speed transmission, rear-wheel steering, anti-roll control, and the Lotus Track mode.

Rivian R1S

The Rivian R1S comes in a split-hatch design with an electronic liftgate that enables ease of access to the boot.

0-100 kmph: 3.0s

Top speed: 201 kmph

The R1S uses a quad-motor all-wheel drive powertrain and makes 1,011bhp and 1,004 Nm of torque. While the top speed is limited to 200 kmph, it’s three-second record for the 0-100 kmph keeps it hanging onto the third spot on the list.

Aston Martin DBX707

Aston Martin DBX707 comes with a twin-turbo V8 engine borrowed from Mercedes-AMG.

0-100 kmph: 3.3s

Top speed: 310 kmph

Although it stands fourth on the list according to 0-100 kmph times, the DBX707 has the highest top speed of any SUV at the moment. It is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine from Mercedes-AMG that is tuned to churn out 697 bhp and 900 Nm of torque. The engine is linked to a nine-speed automatic gearbox with a wet clutch system.

Ferrari Purosangue

Ferrari Purosangue SUV is the Italian manufacturer's first ever four-door four seater SUV with a hinge door in the rear.

0-100 kmph: 3.3s

Top speed: 308 kmph

While the prancing horse on an SUV is an uncanny sight, it is hard to form arguments against the new Ferrari Purosangue that runs on a 715 bhp 6.5-litre V12 engine. It is the Italian manufacturer’s first four-door four seater car, and it has a hinge door in the back that allows for easy access to the rear seats and the boot. The engine is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Ferrari has equipped the SUV with a power transfer unit that can move the power from the front to all-wheel drive at the driver’s behest.

