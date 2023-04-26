HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Get Set For Maruti Mpv Based On Toyota Innova Hycross, Launch In Next Two Months

Get set for Maruti MPV based on Toyota Innova Hycross, launch in next two months

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday officially confirmed it is closing in on the launch of a Toyota Innova Hycross based three-row vehicle in the Indian car market that will take place in the next two months. Underlining that this three-row vehicle will be positioned at the top of its extensive product portfolio, the company is betting big on utility vehicles to add winds to its sails.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Apr 2023, 16:48 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

Speaking to members of the press, Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava confirmed that the new three-row model would not be a volume driver in terms of sales but will be a very premium offering, possibly selling under 10,000 units per annum. “It will be a path-breaking vehicle with strong hybrid technology. It will be launched in the next two months," he informed. “The numbers (sales figures) will eventually depend on the situation once the car enters the market. The Toyota vehicle at present has a wait period for 12 months."

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have an agreement and have several models in common, the most-recent being the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Both of these mid-size SUVs are being manufactured at the Toyota plant in Bidadi. Previously, models like Baleno and Glanza, and Brezza and Urban Cruiser were essentially re-badged versions of each other.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Innova Hycross (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Hycross
₹18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
₹39.41 - 41.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Vellfire (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Vellfire
₹87 - 89.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki set to double its annual production capacity

The big-ticket launch of the much-awaited Maruti Suzuki Jimny is lined up next but while the lifestyle SUV is likely to garner enormous attention, the Maruti MPV could also capture much of the limelight even though it will have its own special pedestal within the Maruti Suzuki lineup of passenger vehicles. The company already has MPV models like Ertiga and XL6 which are faring strong but the upcoming new three-row model could help the company to potentially storm an entirely new segment. This is especially significant because the company sees demand for its smaller vehicles to remain rather flat all of 2023-24 because of affordability concerns.

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2023, 16:26 PM IST
TAGS: Grand Vitara Urban Cruiser Hyryder Maruti Suzuki Toyota Innova Hycross
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 329 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 795 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city