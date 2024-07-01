Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo is an insane supercar you can't buy
Hyundai's luxury car brand Genesis loves to taunt us with exciting cars that the luxury car marque never really plans to sell. The latest one-off car from the automaker comes specifically for the Gran Turismo racing game. Christened as Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept, the supercar is an insane machine, which is not intended for production for the buyers.
Showcased at the 2024 Busan Motor Show in South Korea, the Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept is essentially a hardcore iteration of the Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Concept unveiled late last year. The latest concept car comes with a more aggressive design carrying a beefy aero package highlighted by a carbon fibre rear wing., which is there to enhance the supercar's aerodynamic efficiency. The fender vents and rear central fin of the car set it apart from the road-oriented model. Also, there is a mono wiper that bisects the windshield, which makes the car distinctive. The concept wears a striking orange paint job that was deliberately selected to link the concept with the Magma lineup.
Also check these Cars
An insane hybrid powertrain
The new Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept packs a greater punch as the Hyundai-owned luxury automobile brand has upgraded the hybrid powertrain of the car. It gets a front-positioned mid-mounted V6 engine equipped with an electric supercharger. This engine is capable of churning out 858 bhp peak power and 1,071 Nm of maximum torque. The electric motor alone is capable of generating 660 bhp peak power and 305 Nm of maximum torque. Combined, the hybrid powertrain pumps out an insane 1,518 bhp peak power and 1,425 Nm of peak torque. This makes the supercar significantly better performer than the preceding concept.
However, despite having such impressive specifications, these numbers don't really matter as the car only exists in Gran Turismo.