Genesis, luxury brand under Hyundai, previews GV70 SUV

With the promise of a sporty and athletic profile, Genesis, the luxury brand under Hyundai Motor Corporation, recently unveiled the GV70, its second SUV ever and the fifth addition to the product portfolio overall. Genesis states that the 'G' in GV70 stands for the name of the brand while the 'V' is for Versatility.

The crown of the design elements on the outside of the GV70 is a crest grille which seeks to draw inspiration from the Genesis logo. There are quad lamps on the front fascia which attempt to give the vehicle a more athletic face while the skid plates on the bottom of the bumpers underline the SUV character.

Genesis GV70 will be based on a rear-wheel-drive platform.

From the side, the GV70 gets an arching line - Genesis calls it Parabolic Line - which stretches from the quad lamp setup and extends all the way to the rear fenders. The roofline is coupe-ish with a dropping chrome line towards the C-Pillar.

The rear once again makes use of quad lamps which are far sleeker here. Genesis states that all functional elements are set in the bumper to complete a clean profile from this side which also sports a vertical shaped muffler and a body-colored diffuser.

There is also going to be a GV70 Sport on offer which has its own unique highlights which include a 21-inch, G-Matrix pattern-applied wheels, dark chrome garnishes and a large diameter exhaust.

Genesis has paid extra attention to how the GV70 stands and because the brand is looking at making a mark in the luxury SUV segment, it will form a core part of its product offensive in key markets like the United States. "The audaciously designed new GV70 breaks new ground for Genesis through purity of design execution," states SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Genesis Design. "This follows the Genesis G80 and GV80 which demonstrated the perfect balance of our design identity 'Athletic Elegance,'"

The SUV will start arriving for the US customer in 2021.