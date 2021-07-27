General Motors to replace Chevrolet Camaro with an electric sedan: Report

General Motors is planning a major change for its iconic Chevrolet Camaro performance coupe. The existing Chevrolet Camaro is expected to last till 2024 and then it will be reportedly replaced by an electric sedan, claims Automotive News.

However, the report doesn't specify when the electric sedan will arrive. It is certainly going to be a significantly bold move from the US automobile giant, considering the rich legacy Chevrolet Camaro bears.

Throughout its entire history, Chevrolet Camaro has remained a two-door coupe. Once the current generation Camaro retires, it is unlikely to get different body styles like its arch-rival Ford Mustang that comes with new body styles along with traditional ones.

It was reported earlier that Chevrolet will halt the production of Camaro in 2026. Some reports also claimed that it would not be produced after 2023. Despite numerous reports about the car being discontinued, there was no report about its replacement. Considering that, the latest report comes as major news.

The auto manufacturer is going through a transition from internal combustion engines to electric and electrified vehicles. General Motors aims nearly all its vehicles that are sold in the US market to be electric by 2035. Only the heavy-duty Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks would retain their internal combustion engines.

Not only GM but the rest of the global auto industry too is accelerating the pace of adopting cleaner and greener mobility to meet the deadlines being set by different governments. Stringent emissions norms too are impacting the decisions.

Besides the Chevrolet Camaro, General Motors is also working on electric versions of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra. Both the electric vehicles are expected to arrive sometime in 2023. An electric Cadillac Escalade and Malibu too are in the pipeline. Expect Escalade EV to launch in 2024 and Malibu EV to come in 2025.