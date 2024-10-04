Gautam Singhania raises concerns after Lamborghini Revuelto breaks down

He is hardly new to insanely capable supercars. And as far as insanely capable supercars are concerned, Lamborghini finds a place on a pedestal with a shining crown on top. So when industrialist Gautam Singhania, someone with an enviable collection of ultra expensive vehicles, took a Lamborghini Revuelto out for a test run, he was in for a surprise. And not the adrenaline-rush-inducing kind.

Singhania recently took to Twitter to highlight he had taken a Lamborghini Revuelto for a test spin and that it ended up being a disappointing experience because the supercar broke down. “I took the new Lamborghini Revuelto for a test drive and ended up stranded on the trans-harbour link due to a complete electrical failure," he wrote on his social-media account on X. “It's a brand-new car—are there reliability concerns?"

Also Read : 5-year-old makes unofficial record driving the Lamborghini Revuelto at 312 kmph

What is even surprising is that Singhania was not entirely surprised after the breakdown. “This is the third one I've heard of experiencing issues within 15 days of delivery," he wrote.

Now while no car, regardless of its pricing, ought to breakdown or have a malfunction, a stalled Lamborghini is among the rarest of sights anywhere in the world. At a massive ₹8.90 crore even before taxes kick in, the Revuelto is one of the most expensive Lamborghini models in India and anywhere in the world. In Singhania's garage, however, it may not have been the most-expensive as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Raymond Group, is a well-known automobile aficionado. His car collection includes nearly a dozen Ferrari supercars, half a dozen Lamborghini models and even three McLarens. Will he keep the Revuelto? It is not clear what kind of support he received after the malfunction or what caused it in the first place.

The Lamborghini Revuelto made its world premier in March of 2023 and was officially launched in India in December of the same year. It is powered by a thunderous 6.5-litre, naturally aspirated V12 engine but also gets a 3.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The Revuelto churns out 823 bhp and offers 725Nm of torque. So while many may argue that it is not exactly the perfect model for Indian roads and conditions, the fact still is that Lamborghini has done brisk business in India in recent years with the likes of the Urus and Huracan finding increased favour. Reliability issues, if any, will nonetheless hurt the charge of the Italian bull.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: