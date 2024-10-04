HT Auto
Gautam Singhania Raises Reliability Concerns After Lamborghini Revuelto Breaks Down

Gautam Singhania raises concerns after Lamborghini Revuelto breaks down

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM
  • At nearly 9 crore, Lamborghini Revuelto is enormously powerful. But is it reliable?
Lamborghini Revuelto Spied
At <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom), the first batch for the Lamborghini Revuelto is already sold out with order books full globally till 2026 for the V12 hybrid supercar 
Just months after its global debut Lamborghini has introduced the new Revuelto in India, its first supercar with a hybrid powertrain. The new Revuelto is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom) 
The Lamborghini Revuelto is based on an all-carbon monocoque chassis, while the design is nothing short of a space ship 
The Y-shaped LED DRLs are distinctive, while the side fins behind the wheel arches channel the airflow 
The shark-nose front lends a sense of power to the Revuelto, while the overall styling remains sharp as ever
The recessed profile channels air to the rear wing and allows more headroom in the cabin for both the driver and passenger on the Revuelto
The Revuelto gets a 6.5-litre V12 engine paired with 3 electric motors for a combined output of 1,001 bhp. The motor is paired with a newly developed transversely-mounted 8-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends power to all four wheels
The Revuelto's cabin gets a 12.3-inch console with an 8.4-inch infotainment screen. The car comes with connected tech as well as ADAS, a first for Lamborghini, making it significantly modern and safe over the Aventador
The passenger gets a 9.1-inch screen of their own further adding to a more immersive drive on the Revuelto. The UI on the screens is future-ready and can get OTA updates 
The Lamborghini Revuelto boasts some breathtaking performance numbers with 0-100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 7 seconds. The top speed is restricted to 350 kmph
At <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom) before the options kick in, the Revuelto is significantly more expensive than the Aventador but also packs a serious punch. The Lamborghini Revuelto is the start of a new electrified era
The Lamborghini Revuelto is powered by a 6.5-litre L545 V12 engine which the company claims is its lightest and most-powerful yet.
At <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom), the first batch for the Lamborghini Revuelto is already sold out with order books full globally till 2026 for the V12 hybrid supercar 
He is hardly new to insanely capable supercars. And as far as insanely capable supercars are concerned, Lamborghini finds a place on a pedestal with a shining crown on top. So when industrialist Gautam Singhania, someone with an enviable collection of ultra expensive vehicles, took a Lamborghini Revuelto out for a test run, he was in for a surprise. And not the adrenaline-rush-inducing kind.

Singhania recently took to Twitter to highlight he had taken a Lamborghini Revuelto for a test spin and that it ended up being a disappointing experience because the supercar broke down. “I took the new Lamborghini Revuelto for a test drive and ended up stranded on the trans-harbour link due to a complete electrical failure," he wrote on his social-media account on X. “It's a brand-new car—are there reliability concerns?"

Also Read : 5-year-old makes unofficial record driving the Lamborghini Revuelto at 312 kmph

What is even surprising is that Singhania was not entirely surprised after the breakdown. “This is the third one I've heard of experiencing issues within 15 days of delivery," he wrote.

Now while no car, regardless of its pricing, ought to breakdown or have a malfunction, a stalled Lamborghini is among the rarest of sights anywhere in the world. At a massive 8.90 crore even before taxes kick in, the Revuelto is one of the most expensive Lamborghini models in India and anywhere in the world. In Singhania's garage, however, it may not have been the most-expensive as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Raymond Group, is a well-known automobile aficionado. His car collection includes nearly a dozen Ferrari supercars, half a dozen Lamborghini models and even three McLarens. Will he keep the Revuelto? It is not clear what kind of support he received after the malfunction or what caused it in the first place.

The Lamborghini Revuelto made its world premier in March of 2023 and was officially launched in India in December of the same year. It is powered by a thunderous 6.5-litre, naturally aspirated V12 engine but also gets a 3.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The Revuelto churns out 823 bhp and offers 725Nm of torque. So while many may argue that it is not exactly the perfect model for Indian roads and conditions, the fact still is that Lamborghini has done brisk business in India in recent years with the likes of the Urus and Huracan finding increased favour. Reliability issues, if any, will nonetheless hurt the charge of the Italian bull.

First Published Date: 04 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM IST
