From Volkswagen Taigun to Mercedes CLA EV: Cars launching in April 2026

After a packed start to 2026, the Indian car market is not slowing down. April is shaping up to be another important month, with a mix of updated SUVs, brand-new electric cars and long-awaited debuts set to arrive. From mass-market players to luxury brands, carmakers are lining up launches that could influence buying decisions in the coming months.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

Volkswagen will take the wraps off the refreshed Taigun on 9 April, and a launch could follow soon after. The update is expected to focus on sharper styling, with redesigned lighting elements and subtle cosmetic tweaks to give it a more modern look.

Inside, the changes are likely to centre around added tech and comfort, including a larger digital display and new rear-seat features. Under the hood, the addition of an 8-speed automatic gearbox with the 1.0-litre TSI engine could make everyday driving smoother while also improving efficiency slightly.

Also Read : Volkswagen Taigun facelift launches April 9: Here’s what we expect

MG Motor is preparing to roll out the Majestor, a reworked version of its flagship SUV. The focus here appears to be on making the vehicle feel more robust, both in design and capability.

Along with visual changes, the cabin is expected to get more features, including a larger instrument display and added convenience tech. Safety and off-road ability are also being strengthened, with advanced driver assistance systems and hardware aimed at tackling rough terrain.

Toyota’s first mass-market electric offering for India, the Urban Cruiser Ebella, is finally nearing launch. It will come with two battery options, offering claimed ranges of 440 km and 543 km.

To make ownership more flexible, the company is also likely to introduce a Battery-as-a-Service option, which could lower the initial cost for buyers.

Also Read : Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella first drive review: Does it feel like a Toyota?

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric

At the premium end, Mercedes-Benz is set to bring in the electric version of the CLA sedan. The model will be offered in two variants, both with rear-wheel drive, and a claimed range of up to 792 km for the higher-spec version.

The feature list is expected to include large screens, high-speed charging ports and a full-length glass roof. Prices are likely to be in the range of ₹55 lakh to ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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