Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News From Venue To Xev 9s: 7 Suvs Launched In 2025 That Reshaped India’s Suv Landscape

From Venue to XEV 9S: 7 SUVs launched in 2025 that reshaped India’s SUV landscape

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 22 Dec 2025, 19:19 pm
Follow us on:

  • From mass-market compact SUVs to luxury flagships and electric game-changers, here are seven SUVs launched in India in 2025 that truly redefined their segments.

From feature-packed compact SUVs to advanced electric models, 2025 delivered some of India’s most important SUV launches

The Indian SUV market saw one of its most eventful years in 2025, with manufacturers across all segments rolling out models that did more than just add volume. From feature-rich compact SUVs and advanced luxury offerings to game-changing EVs, these models have played a key role in shifting buyer expectations by raising the bar on performance, safety, and on-board tech. Here’s a closer look at our picks for the seven SUVs launched in India in 2025 that have innovated within their respective segments:

1

Hyundai Venue (2025): 7.90-15.69 lakh

Engine
998 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

Redefined the sub-4m SUV segment with unmatched tech, amenities, and powertrain options for its price. It comes with a dual 12.3-inch screen setup, ventilated seats, and a diesel-automatic option.

2

Maruti Victoris: 10.49-19.98 lakh

Engine
1,462 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

Stands out with a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, Level-2 ADAS, and gesture-controlled powered tailgate, making it the most feature-rich compact SUV at its price point.

3

Tata Sierra: 11.49-21.29 lakh

Engine
1,497 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

Revived after two decades, the Sierra brings a neo-retro exterior that sits on a new ARGOS platform with improved safety, petrol and diesel engine options, and off-roading capability via the Super Glide Suspension.

4

BMW X3 (2025): 71.20-73.10 lakh

Engine
1,995 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

Offers a compelling mix of luxury, performance, and modern tech, alongside a refreshed design. It sits on a new platform and brings cutting-edge interiors with both petrol and diesel engine options. ​

5

Toyota Land Cruiser 300: 2.16-2.25 cr

Engine
3,346 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

Builds on the long-running nameplate with major upgrades culminating in a new platform for more rigidity and weight savings, enhanced off-road prowess with Multi-Terrain Select, and premium interiors with soft-touch materials and supple leather upholstery.

6

Tata Harrier EV: 21.49-30.23 lakh

Speed
180 kmph
View Offers View More Details

India’s first all-wheel-drive electric SUV, it offers dual-motor AWD, a 65–75 kWh battery, up to 14.5-inch touchscreen, ADAS, and a range that sets it apart in the premium EV segment.

7

Mahindra XEV 9S:

Speed
202 kmph
View Offers View More Details

An all-electric 7-seater SUV with a claimed range of up to 679 km, triple-screen cabin, panoramic sunroof, and Level-2 ADAS, making it a game-changer in the EV SUV space.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 22 Dec 2025, 19:19 pm IST
TAGS: buyer guide ev electric vehicles suvs luxury cars
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS