From Nexon to EcoSport: 10 sub-compact SUVs that found most buyers in September

The sub-compact SUV segment, which offers some of the most popular cars on Indian roads, has seen a sharp decline in sales in September. Though it contributed almost 18 per cent of total car sales last month, there was a decline of almost 20 per cent compared to the same period last month, with fewer sub-compact SUVs on offer.

Since September last year, India has seen at least two new sub-compact SUVs launched in the country. Both the newcomers Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger have faired well on sales chart last month, and helped the carmakers end the month on a positive note.

There are surprises in the list, where the usual best-sellers have dropped back and others climb up to the top in a month that has, in general, been a gloom ahead of the festive season.

Here is a look at the top 10 sub-compact SUVs in India sold last month:

1. Tata Nexon

Photo of the Tata Nexon's Dark Edition sub-compact SUV.

Tata Motors rode high on Nexon's success in September, registering a growth of more than 20 per cent last month when most other carmakers struggled. Nexon sub-compact SUV contributed 9,211 units to the overall 25,730 units of passenger vehicles Tata sold in September. Nexon is the only sub-compact SUV to register year-on-year growth. from just 6,007 units sold in September last year, Nexon's sales has gone up by more than 53 per cent last month. It has also dethroned the usual best-seller Maruti Vitara Brezza from the top of the list.

2. Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue has emerged as the second best-selling SUV in its segment in September.

Hyundai is considered as the leader in the SUV segment in India for no reason. While its compact SUV Creta has been the segment leader for quite some time, Venue sub-compact SUV too has been quite a performer for the Korean carmaker in the country. Hyundai sold 7,924 units of Venue SUV last month, down from 8,469 in the pre-festive month last year. The SUV recently received an upgrade with the introduction of the iMT technology and offers one of the widest range of transmission options in the segment.

3. Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet has emerged as the third best-selling sub-compact SUV in India in September.

At number three is Hyundai Venue's sibling rival Kia Sonet. Along with the Seltos, Sonet has bolstered Kia's position as a carmaker in India. In September, despite a massive year-on-year decline of about 52 per cent, Sonet continues to be one of the best-sellers in its segment. Kia sold 4,454 units of Sonet SUV in September, down from 9,266 units it sold in the same month a year ago.

4. Mahindra XUV300

Photo of the Mahindra XUV300 with AutoSHIFT.

Though Mahindra is popular for its bigger, bulkier SUVs like Thar, Bolero or Scorpios, its smaller SUVs have also been quite a success so far. The XUV300, which is one of the safest cars on Indian roads according to the Global NCAP, was the fourth favourite choice of buyers in India last month. Mahindra sold 3,693 units of XUV300 last month, almost similar to what it sold during the same period last year.

5. Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite has helped the Japanese carmaker increase its sales in India . (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Magnite, Nissan's first sub-compact SUV in India, entered the top five with the help of strong demands even almost after a year of its launch. With 2,330 units sold last month, Magnite may not still be considered as an SUV that can challenge the heavyweights in its category, it certainly has helped the Japanese carmakers to increase its sales in India.

6. Renault Kiger

Renulat Kiger's high ground clearance makes it a capable vehicle on most Indian road conditions. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Kiger SUV, which is the latest entrant in the segment after its launch earlier this year, has also climbed up the ladder to settle at number six on the list last month. Renault rode high on Kiger's sales numbers, which stood at 2,312 units in September, to register one of its best months in terms of sales last month.

7. Maruti Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza witnessed almost 80 per cent drop in sales in September.

The biggest surprise in the segment was not who emerged as the leader, but the usual leader who lost massively. Maruti's Vitara Brezza, which has been the segment leader for the past several months, saw a massive decline in sales last month. Maruti sold only 1,874 units of Brezza, down by nearly 80 per cent and much less than 9,153 units sold during the same period last year. Much of the blame for this sharp decline is the global chip crisis which has chipped away production capacity of carmakers, resulting in lower sales figures too.

8. Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota Urban Cruiser in dual tone Brown/Black colour.

Toyota's Urban Cruiser SUV, which is Maruti Vitara Brezza's technical cousin, did not even reach four figures in terms of sales last month. Toyota sold only 816 units of Urban Cruiser SUV in September.

Honda WR-V now comes with BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engine options. (Photo:HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Honda's WR-V SUV, which is one of the oldest existing models in the segment, remains at the bottom of the list. Honda sold only 687 units of WR-V last month, down from 1,124 units sold during the same period last year.

10. Ford EcoSport

Ford could not sell a single unit of its sub-compact SUV EcoSport in September.

Though Ford has wrapped up India business by shutting down its facilities last month, this list would not have been complete without it. Though the carmaker did not sell a single unit of the EcoSport SUV in September, it is important to note that it was one of the best performing cars for the US-based carmaker since its launch. In September last year, Ford had sold 3,558 units of EcoSport, a significant number considering the sales pattern of the cars in the segment.