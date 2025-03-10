Fancy a stealthy car? Here are the most affordable cars with black edition

While flashy colors dominate the market, there is always a niche of buyers who have been entranced by the classic appeal of all-black cars. The dark colours bring with it a premium, understated elegance that many enthusiasts appreciate. Quite a few automakers have therefore come up with special black editions, featuring an all-black exterior and matching dark-themed interiors. Should you be in the market for an elegant and classy ride but on a budget, here's a handful of the most budget-friendly black edition cars available in the Indian market.

1 MG Comet EV Blackstrom Speed 100 kmph View Offers View More Details MG has extended its Blackstorm Edition lineup with Comet EV Blackstorm Edition. Based on the top-spec Exclusive FC variant, this special edition attracts a premium of ₹30,000 more than the regular model. While using a battery as a service, the MG Comet EV starts at ₹7.8 lakh, while the non BaaS option costs ₹9.81 lakh, ex-showroom. For the extra cost, the Comet EV Blackstrom gets an all-black exterior with splashes of red highlights across the alloy wheels, bonnet branding, fog lamp garnish, skid plates and body moulding. Blackstorm badges are placed on the front fenders. Cabin design is still white and grey, with black seats and special Blackstorm badging. Mechanically it remains unchanged, with the same 17.3 kWh battery pack delivering a claimed range of 230 km. The feature and safety suite also remains identical to the standard model.

2 Hyundai Exter Knight Edition Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Hyundai introduced the Exter Knight Edition in July 2024, giving the compact SUV a striking blacked-out treatment inside and out. This special edition boasts blacked-out badges, alloy wheels, front and rear skid plates, dashboard, and seat upholstery, enhancing its bold appeal. To break the monotony of black, Hyundai has added red accents across the design, including red brake calipers, grille trim, AC vent highlights, and seat piping, creating a sporty contrast. The Knight Edition is available in multiple color options and comes exclusively with the higher SX and SX(O) Connect variants. The Hyundai Exter Knight Edition starts at ₹8.46 lakh and goes up to ₹10.50 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. Mechanically and feature-wise, it remains unchanged from the standard Exter.

3 Tata Altroz Dark Edition Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details Tata Motors is amongst the one automakers to introduce black or dark editions of regular models in India. The Tata Altroz Dark stands as the most affordable model in its lineup to receive this special treatment. The Altroz Dark Edition features an all-black exterior and interior. The makeover includes a black grille, alloy wheels, cabin theme, and seat upholstery, enhancing its stealthy look. Subtle yet premium touches like dark chrome elements on the grille and tailgate, a Dark Edition badge on the front fender, and embossed Dark branding on the seat backrests further distinguish this edition. The Altroz Dark Edition is offered in XZ Plus S and XZ Plus S Lux variants, available with both petrol and diesel powertrain options. The Tata Altroz Dark edition range starts at ₹9.50 lakh and goes up to ₹11 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

4 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Another Hyundai in the list is the Venue Knight Edition, which gets a starting price of ₹10.35 lakh and goes up to ₹13.57 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. The Venue Knight Edition features an all-black exterior and interior. Unlike its smaller sibling, this edition gets copper-colored accents on the grille, steering wheel, and AC vents, adding a striking contrast. The black seat upholstery also incorporates copper highlights. This special edition is available in the higher-spec S(O), SX, and SX(O) variants, carrying over all the features from the standard trims. However, the SX(O) Knight Edition gets an exclusive dual-camera dashcam. Under the hood, the Knight Edition is offered with turbo-petrol and naturally aspirated petrol engine options.

5 Tata Nexon Dark Edition Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Tata Nexon Dark Edition is offered in multiple variants, including Creative, Creative Plus, Creative Plus S, Fearless, and Fearless Plus S, this edition embraces an all-black exterior and interior theme for a striking road presence. It gets a starting price of ₹11.70 lakh and goes up to ₹15.60 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. Distinctive ‘Dark Edition’ badges on the front fenders highlight its exclusivity, while the feature and safety suite remains identical to the standard Nexon.

