From Maruti WagonR to Tata Tiago: Most affordable CNG cars available in India

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
With the onset of EVs and their long charging periods in India, people have noticeably started not minding the waiting times for CNG refuelling. Giving perspective to skeptical Indian buyers, EVs have shown the importance of using CNG vehicles to save on expenses as well as using non-polluting transportation methods. Multiple affordable options are being offered in the country in the CNG fuel type ranging from ₹5.7 lakhs up to 13.7 lakhs.
Also Read : Planning to buy a CNG car? Here are most fuel efficient options available
This listicle, however, aims to explore the most affordable yet reliable vehicles of the lot. The options listed below are arranged in order of increasing mileage.
Mileage: 26 km/kg
Price: ₹7.54 lakh onwards
Highlights: The Tata Tiago is a well-built hatchback with strong safety features and ease of driving. It retains its peppy nature while being fuel-efficient.
Mileage: 26 km/kg
Price: ₹7.74 lakh onwards
Highlights: The Tigor is a compact sedan with a comfortable ride, spacious interiors and strong build quality. Along with safety features the CNG variant makes it a practical choice for families.
Mileage: 27km/kg
Price: ₹9.84 lakh onwards
Highlights: The CNG offering in the micro-SUV segment, Tata Punch is the highest selling micro-SUV in the country. It becomes an enticing choice for those who wish to commute affordably with occasional road trips in their minds.
Mileage: 28 km/kg
Price: ₹7.68 lakh onwards
Highlights: Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS CNG is a feature-packed car, offering good interior space and a smooth driving experience.
Mileage: 30 km/kg
Price: ₹8.53 lakh onwards
Highlights: The Toyota Glanza is a premium hatchback and an alter ego of the well-known Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The CNG variant comes with a 1.2-litre engine, offering excellent mileage along with Toyota’s reputation for reliability.
Mileage: 31 km/kg
Price: ₹8.44 lakh onwards
Highlights: The Swift Dzire is the first compact sedan ever introduced in Indian markets. With comfortable seats, suspension tuned to Indian road conditions and a reliable engine the compact sedan has been a choice for countless families as well as cab fleets.
Mileage: 33 km/kg
Price: ₹5.91 lakh onwards
Highlights: A mini-SUV with a tall-boy design the S-Presso, boasts high ground clearance than most hatches and a spacious cabin for its size. It has lately also been a choice for people in hilly areas due to its light body weight characteristics.
Mileage: 33 km/kg
Price: ₹6.44 lakh onwards
Highlights: The WagonR has been a first choice for many family buyers. With an evolving style and great handling, practicality a lot of people go back to buy the car again as it is the most value-for-money proposition.
Mileage: 34 km/kg
Price: ₹5.73 lakh onwards
Highlights: Alias Lord Alto on social media, there is video proof of this vehicle conquering places where some 4x4s struggle to climb. The Alto is a no-frills car that fulfils all the basic necessities of a user.
Mileage: 34 km/kg
Price: ₹6.73 lakh onwards
Highlights: India’s most fuel-efficient CNG car, the Celerio combines the offerings of practicality, performance and low running cost in a single package.
The prices mentioned above are ex-showroom and may vary depending on the state. The mileage figures mentioned are claimed by the manufacturer and may vary based on various driving conditions.