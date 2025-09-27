Syros to Nexon: Here are 5 sub compact SUVs with biggest price cut post GST 2.0

The new GST 2.0 rollout has worked like a reset button for the small SUV market. By trimming the fat off taxes, the government has given carmakers the chance to pass on hefty cuts to buyers. For anyone sitting on the fence about buying a compact SUV, this might just be the nudge you’ve been waiting for. Here’s a look at the top five sub-compact SUVs that now come with the juiciest price drops, ranked in order of how much you save.

1 Kia Syros Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Kia Syros gets the biggest price cut in the segment. With a price cut of around ₹1.86 lakh, this is not just a nudge, it’s a full-blown shove into value territory. Kia has been smart about positioning the Syros as a stylish, tech-laden alternative to the usual suspects, and now the GST benefits make it a lot harder to ignore. In a segment where every rupee counts, the Syros suddenly looks like a bargain that punches way above its weight.

2 Mahindra XUV 3XO Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Close on its heels is Mahindra’s XUV 3XO, especially in the diesel avatar. The price cut here goes up to ₹1.56 lakh, which is a huge incentive in itself. Mahindra has been riding the wave of its SUV success, and the 3XO is proof that the company knows how to play the value game. Strong road presence, a capable diesel, and now a significant drop in sticker price, the 3XO feels like Mahindra just tightened its grip on this space.

3 Kia Sonet Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Sonet was already one of the most feature-packed compact SUVs you could buy, but now with a reduction of up to ₹1.64 lakh, it’s practically irresistible. Buyers who were earlier stretching budgets to accommodate a Sonet will now find it far more accessible. For Kia, having both the Syros and the Sonet benefit handsomely from GST 2.0 is a stroke of luck, it means they have two strong contenders dominating the same playground.

4 Tata Nexon Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Nexon has long been Tata’s bestseller and with good reason, solid build, good looks, and a wide variety of variants to choose from. With GST 2.0, it now gets a price cut of around ₹1.55 lakh, which is enough to make people sit up again. Tata has been clever about constantly updating the Nexon, and now the revised pricing makes it even more appealing for buyers who value safety and features without breaking the bank.

5 Hyundai Venue Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Finally, the Hyundai Venue rounds off this list with a reduction of about ₹1.24 lakh. While it’s not the biggest cut here, it’s still a sizable amount and puts the Venue in a sweeter spot for budget-conscious buyers. The Venue has always played the balancing act between design, features, and Hyundai’s extensive service network. Now with lower prices, that balance feels a lot more attractive, especially for first-time SUV buyers.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: