Looking for a car with panoramic sunroof? These budget-friendly cars have you covered

Sunroofs have been one of the most favourable features amongst the Indian audience. In view of the demand, many of the automakers have started offering electric sunroofs across their vehicle range with even the entry level hatchbacks getting the feature. To up the ante, many of the car manufacturers are now offering panoramic sunroof. While the features are only available in SUVs, the most affordable SUV with panoramic sunroof starts at under ₹12 lakh. Here's a list of the top five most affordable cars with a panoramic sunroof.

1 Kia Syros The Kia Syros is the latest SUV to enter the sub compact SUV segment and the range starts at ₹9 lakh, ex-showroom. Interestingly, from the third to base variant, HTK Plus, which is priced at ₹11.50 lakh, ex-showroom, the Kia Syros is being offered with a panoramic sunroof. This makes it the most affordable car in India with panoramic sunroof. Along with this, the Syros HTK Plus also gets a 12.30-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless phone connectivity, a reverse camera with dynamic guidelines, power-adjustable mirrors and windows, rear AC vents, door curtains, four Type-C USB charging ports, 16 inch alloy wheels and rear reclining seats.

2 Tata Curvv Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Tata Curvv is the latest entrant into the densely populated compact SUV segment. To make a mark in the segment, the Tata Curvv features a coupe SUV design along with a feature rich package. The Pure Plus S trim level, which is the third from the base variant and is priced at ₹11.87 lakh, ex-showroom, becomes the most affordable compact SUV to get panoramic sunroof and the second most affordable option in the list. It further gets a 17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, fully automatic temperature control, four speaker audio system, electrically adjustable and auto-folding exterior mirrors, reverse camera park assist, steering-mounted controls, Bluetooth connectivity, voice commands, shark fin antenna, leather gear selector, paddle shifters (for automatic transmission variants), electric temperature control, armrest, USB mobile chargers, tire pressure monitoring, stylish wheel covers and touch-based HVAC controls.

3 MG Astor Engine 1,349 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The MG Astor which was first launched in 2021, was recently updated with new features and revised variants. With the update, MG added a panoramic sunroof in the Astor package from the second the base model itself, the Shine variant. The Astor Shine starts at ₹12.48 lakh, ex-showroom. Available with the 1.5-litre petrol with the 5-speed manual transmission, the Shine variant also gets six speaker audio setup.

4 Mahindra XUV 3XO Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Another sub compact SUV in the list is the Mahindra XUV 3XO. The XUV 3XO gets a panoramic sunroof with the top end AX7 variants, which get a starting price of ₹12.57 lakh, ex-showroom. Along with a panoramic sunroof, the sub-compact SUV also gets two 10.25-inch digital displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster and these are compatible with wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. Mahindra offers the Adrenox Connect platform for further smartphone integration. In addition to the displays, the vehicle includes dual-zone climate control, a six-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, multiple charging points, and a cooled glove box.

5 Hyundai Creta Engine 1,482 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Hyundai Creta has been the most popular compact SUV in the Indian market ever since its launch in 2015. While the Creta got a facelift in 2024, recently the company updated the Creta lineup with new features and variants. With the 2025 update, the Creta lineup got the new EX(O) trim level, which is third from the base variant. The new trim level gets a panoramic sunroof and LED reading lights for the cabin. It is priced at ₹12.97 lakh ex-showroom for the petrol option and ₹14.56 lakh ex-showroom for the diesel. Meanwhile, the IVT petrol variant and the automatic transmission for the diesel engine of the variant have been priced at ₹14.37 lakh and ₹15.96 lakh.

