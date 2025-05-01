From Kia Clavis to VW Golf GTI: Here are all the expected launches for May 2025

The year 2025 has been a great year for the Indian automotive industry so far. While on one hand, the industry has posted growth on a year-on-year as well as month-on-month basis since January, and concluded the financial year 2024-25 on a high note. On the other hand there have been multiple launches in the first four months which are crucial to the market.

Amongst the expected launches for the month of May 2025 are Kia Clavis, Volkswagen Golf GTI, MG Windsor EV with larger battery pack and Tata Altroz facelift

Now though as we step into May, more passenger vehicles are slated to be launched. While most of them have been confirmed, some of them are expected to be launched in May itself. Here’s a list of passenger vehicles to be launched in May 2025.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Volkswagen Golf GTI 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 52 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG Windsor EV 38 kWh 38 kWh 331 km 331 km ₹ 14 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Altroz EV 26 kWh 26 kWh 306 km 306 km ₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Altroz CNG 1199 cc 1199 cc CNG CNG ₹ 7.45 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Altroz Racer 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Altroz 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The Kia Clavis will be the latest MPV from the South Korean manufacturer. Earlier termed as a replacement for the Kia Carens, the Clavis will be sold alongside the current gen Carens and will sit above the older model. The Clavis will be launched on May 8.

Also Read : Kia Clavis teased for the first time, will unveil on May 8th

Considering that the Clavis will be positioned above the Carens, it is expected that it will also get more features. So, it is expected to get ventilated rear seats, there would be a redesigned dashboard along with new upholstery and colours. Other features that can be expected are a 360-degree parking camera and a larger infotainment system. However, it is expected that the Clavis will share its engine options with the Carens only.

Tata Altorz Facelift

While Tata has not confirmed, but it is expected that the Tata Altroz Facelift will be launched on May 22. Interestingly, this would be the first facelift for the premium hatchback from Tata Motors since its launch in 2020.

The Altroz Facelift is expected to receive subtle exterior updates, including redesigned lighting elements, refreshed bumpers, and a new set of alloy wheels. Updates to the cabin are also expected such as a revised steering wheel, a fresh interior colour scheme, and a few feature enhancements. Under the hood, the Altroz is expected to continue offering its wide range of ICE powertrains — naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, diesel, and CNG — with no major mechanical changes planned.

The first electric vehicle expected to be launched in May 2025 is the MG Windsor EV with a larger battery pack. The Windsor EV was launched in September 2024 with a 38 kWh battery pack. Now it is speculated that the electric vehicle will get a larger battery pack owing to the market demand. It is expected that the EV will get a 50.6kWh battery pack, which will improve the range. The same battery pack is also available in the international markets. However it will also be heavier than the current model given the larger battery pack.

Also Read : MG Windsor EV likely to get a bigger battery, could promise longer range

In terms of design, the CUV will retain the same design, however few features upgrades are expected with the new variant.

Volkswagen is preparing to introduce the Golf to the Indian market for the first time, and it will arrive in its high-performance GTi form. Recognized globally as one of Volkswagen’s most legendary models, the Golf GTi will be positioned as a premium offering.

The new Golf GTi will be imported as a fully built unit, which means it will carry a significant price tag. Early estimates suggest it could cost upwards of ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the hatchback will feature a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 265hp and 370Nm of torque. Power will be sent to the front wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: