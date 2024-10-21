From Hyundai Venue to Exter and more, best festive offers revealed

If you have been pushing back plans of buying a Hyundai car in hopes of getting a great deal, now would be the perfect time to drive home in your favourite model from the Korean brand. In the run up to Diwali, Hyundai has announced several offers and discounts on multiple models - from Venue and Exter to the Grand i10 Nios and even the sporty i20 .

Hyundai Motor India has a vast array of models for the market and while the push is on SUV models, the offers at present are on multiple body styles. Joining the ranks of almost every major carmaker in the country in rolling out deals to woo potential buyers, Hyundai has announced its ‘Super Delight Days’ campaign that lists out the official schemes.

What are the offers on Hyundai Venue?

The Venue is one of the hot favourites in the Hyundai camp and the sub-compact SUV sells in decent numbers despite competing in a very crowded space. While there is a sportier Venue N-Line version as well, it is the standalone Venue that is a crowd favourite.

At present, the Hyundai Venue comes with benefits worth up to ₹80,629 and its accessories' package worth ₹21,628 can be availed on a payment of ₹5,999.

What are the offers on Hyundai Exter?

One of the newest models from the Hyundai camp, Exter has fared strong since its initial launch in June of 2023. Whether it is its spacious cabin or sporty drive trait, the Exter has much going for it despite having a very strong direct rival in the form of Tata Punch.

Currently, the Hyundai Exter comes with benefits worth up to ₹42,972 and its accessories' pack which is worth ₹17,971 can be had for a payment of ₹4,999.

What are the offers on Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS and i20?

The Grand i10 NIOS is the smallest model from Hyundai in India but has managed to hold its weight despite the over-arching preference towards SUV body type. The pricing of the Grand i10 NIOS ranges between ₹6 lakhs and ₹8.50 lakhs (ex-showroom) and the car now also has benefits of up to ₹58,000.

The i20 can also be purchased with a great deal, with benefits worth up to ₹55,000 at present. The pricing for the model ranges between ₹7 lakhs and ₹11.20 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Do note that all the offers listed above are valid till October 31. Terms and conditions are subject to change.

