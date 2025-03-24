Looking for ADAS on a budget? Check out these 5 affordable cars in India with ADAS

Vehicle safety rating is now a critical consideration while purchasing a new car in India. As customers increasingly pay greater attention to the safety features of a vehicle during purchase, automakers are increasingly adding the costly and sophisticated technology named Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS) even in lower-segment cars. The recent one is Honda Amaze sub-compact sedan, which starts at ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom) and has made ADAS technology available under ₹10 lakh. Here is a quick look at five of the cheapest cars available in India with this feature under ₹15 lakh.

1 Honda Amaze Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Japanese automaker Honda has set a new benchmark by offering the ADAS technology in the new Amaze 2024 as a segment-first feature among the sub-compact sedans. The manufacturer is also the first to offer the advanced feature in a car under ₹10 lakh. The top-of-the-line ZX variant of the Amaze comes with this feature.

2 Mahindra XUV 3XO Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Mahindra XUV 3XO is the second affordable car in India to have ADAS. The 2024 launched XUV 3XO comes with level 2 ADAS features beginning with the AX5L trim level which has a starting price of ₹12.24 lakh. The XUV 3XO comes with features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and traffic sign recognition. Some other features are lane-keep assist, lane departure warning and high beam assist.

3 Hyundai Venue Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The second sub compact SUV in the list is Hyundai Venue. In contrast to the XUV 3XO, the Venue receives level 1 ADAS features. The SX (O) trim is the sole variant of the Hyundai Venue to offer ADAS, and the prices begin at ₹12.40 lakh. This sophisticated system offers lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, high beam assist, and forward collision warning. It also features forward avoidance assist to assist in preventing accidents with other cars, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

4 Honda City Engine 1,498 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Honda Cars had launched the new City sedan with ADAS features as part of its Honda Sensing technology pack. The City sedan, which is the top-of-the-line model from Honda in India, receives ADAS features in the V, VX and ZX trims. The base Honda City variant comes without ADAS.

5 Kia Sonet Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Kia Sonet, the smallest SUV from the Korean automaker, was updated with several new features along with ADAS last year. The variants of the sub-compact SUV that offers ADAS are the GTX and X-Line, with a starting price of ₹14.72 lakh, ex-showroom. The Kia Sonet has level 1 (ADAS) technology with features such as forward collision assist, lane keep assist, and high beam assist for the headlights.

