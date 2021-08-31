This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
From HBX to Punch: How Tata Motors transformed its micro-SUV from concept
Tata Punch is the production-ready version of the Tata HBX concept that was displayed at Auto Expo 2020.
Tata Punch will be the automaker's first-ever micro-SUV.
Tata Motors has unveiled its upcoming Punch micro-SUV in teaser images. The Tata Punch will be the latest addition to the list of SUVs from the homegrown automaker. The Tata Punch will be positioned below Tata Nexon compact SUV.
Based on the ALFA-ARC platform
Tata
Punch
micro-SUV
is
based
on
the
ALFA-ARC
platform.
It
is
the
second
car
from
the
brand
that
is
underpinned
by
this
architecture.
The
first
car
based
on
this
platform
was
the
TataAltroz
premium
hatchback.
Design
resemblances
with
HBX
concept
The
Tata
Punch
micro-SUV
gets
a
host
of
design
elements
that
are
identical
to
the
HBX
concept
showcased
at
Auto
Expo
2020.
The
car
gets
split
headlamps
and
LED
taillights
that
are
identical
to
the
HBX
concept.
The
body
cladding
is
there
in
the
Tata
Punch,
but
not
as
radical
as
shown
in
the
HBX
concept.
It
also
gets
a
dual-tone
paint
theme
as
the
HBX
concept.
Skid plates are missing in the Tata Punch
The HBX concept was showcased with chunky and shiny skid plates at the front and rear. Tata Punch doesn't get the skid plates. Clearly, the HBX concept was imagined as a rugged micro offroader. Tata Punch on the other hand is a more civilised version meant for city roads.
Likely to get similar features inside the cabin
Tata Punch is expected to get a similar cabin layout as the HBX concept. Expect it to come with a floating island touchscreen infotainment system sitting at the top centre of the dashboard. Seats and upholstery too are likely to come with similar styling as the HBX concept.