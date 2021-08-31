From HBX to Punch: How Tata Motors transformed its micro-SUV from concept

Tata Motors has unveiled its upcoming Punch micro-SUV in teaser images. The Tata Punch will be the latest addition to the list of SUVs from the homegrown automaker. The Tata Punch will be positioned below Tata Nexon compact SUV.

Also Read: Tata Punch micro SUV: Key facts to know

Tata Punch will be the first-ever micro SUV from the Indian automaker. It will compete with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Hyundai Casper, Mahindra KUV100 etc.

The automaker showcased the HBX concept at the 2020 Auto Expo, followed by the codename Hornbill. This concept spawned out the upcoming Tata Punch micro-SUV.

Here is everything you need to know about the transformation of the HBX concept into Tata Punch micro-SUV.

Tata HBX (near-production concept) at Auto Expo 2020.

Based on the ALFA-ARC platform

Tata Punch micro-SUV is based on the ALFA-ARC platform. It is the second car from the brand that is underpinned by this architecture. The first car based on this platform was the Tata Altroz premium hatchback.

Design resemblances with HBX concept

The Tata Punch micro-SUV gets a host of design elements that are identical to the HBX concept showcased at Auto Expo 2020. The car gets split headlamps and LED taillights that are identical to the HBX concept. The body cladding is there in the Tata Punch, but not as radical

as shown in the HBX concept. It also gets a dual-tone paint theme as the HBX concept.

Skid plates are missing in the Tata Punch

The HBX concept was showcased with chunky and shiny skid plates at the front and rear. Tata Punch doesn't get the skid plates. Clearly, the HBX concept was imagined as a rugged micro offroader. Tata Punch on the other hand is a more civilised version meant for city roads.

Tata HBX Concept Interior dashboard.

Likely to get similar features inside the cabin

Tata Punch is expected to get a similar cabin layout as the HBX concept. Expect it to come with a floating island touchscreen infotainment system sitting at the top centre of the dashboard. Seats and upholstery too are likely to come with similar styling as the HBX concept.