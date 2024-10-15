Citroen unveils the future of its C5 Aircross at a conceptual stage. Take a peep

Citroën has revealed its newest concept, the C5 Aircross Concept, following the launch of the C3 Aircross in June. The concept showcases Citroen's ambitions in the competitive SUV sector, particularly in the C-segment. The concept shown at the Paris Motor Show aims to attract customers seeking an affordable, spacious and comfortable family vehicle.

The C5 Aircross Concept, built on the Stellantis group's STLA Medium platform will offer options for hybrid, electric and internal combustion fuel engines. Its bold, muscular design according to Citroën’s engineers, is focused on aerodynamics in order to improve performance and fuel efficiency. The design features fluid surfaces and smart aerodynamic solutions that help reduce air resistance, boosting the electric range by an estimated 30 km on highways.

Citroen C5 Aircross: Exterior design

The SUV stands out with its dynamic and sturdy look. The front features Citroën's new logo and a distinct three-point light signature that enhances the car's width and modern appeal. The rear includes Citroën's innovative "light Wing" design, which not only looks futuristic but also improves aerodynamics by guiding airflow more efficiently.

With a length of 4.65 meters and a height of 1.66 meters, the C5 Aircross Concept is larger than the current model. This increase in size promises more space for passengers, making it a great choice for families. The vehicle's design emphasizes strength and confidence, giving it a a more prominent road presence.

Citroen C5 Aircross: Interior

While Citroën hasn't fully revealed the interior features, it promises a spacious and comfortable cabin. The company is planning to introduce advanced connectivity features, a modern infotainment system, and numerous driving aids to make the C5 Aircross Concept a versatile and family-friendly SUV.

Citroën plans to unveil more details about the C5 Aircross Concept and its features by 2025. It aims to redefine what families can expect from an SUV.

