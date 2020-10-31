From Audi e-tron to Jaguar I-PACE, a look at luxury EVs coming to India in 2021

The 'EV revolution' isn't a distant dream. It is already starting to catch up in India and a number of luxury car makers are aiming towards the market with their top-of-the-line battery powered vehicles. Mercedes EQC being the fire-starter, has already penetrated the market ahead of anything else. It is first EV in India's luxury car landscape which will pave way for the future battery-powered luxury cars to follow in 2021. Here's the list of the high-end battery-powered cars which are set to be launched in the country next year.

Audi e-tron:

Audi e-tron is the company's first all-electric SUV and is being considered for an India launch in 2021. Audi's India head Balbir Singh Dhillon has confirmed in the past that the car maker is planning to bring the e-tron in India. "All our options are open. We are considering bringing in the e-tron here some time in 2021," said Dhillon

The e-tron is an all-electric SUV which is already on sale in several markets across the world. Audi also announced that it has managed to sell 17,641 units of its battery powered SUV in the first half of 2020.

Jaguar I-Pace:

Jaguar Land Rover's country head recently told Reuters that the company is planning on launching its battery powered SUV in India in early 2021. Earlier this year, the automaker also revealed the updated 2021 version of the battery powered SUV which comes with a new fast, intuitive infotainment system and quicker charging capability. The I-Pace now features a three phase AC home charging and even more driver-focused technology.

Volvo XC40 Recharge:

Volvo India plans to drive in the XC40 Recharge EV in the second-half of 2021. It is the first of several electric cars to come from the Swedish automaker.

The XC40 Recharge uses the same CMA platform which is found on the regular model. It is claimed to do over 400 km on a single charge on the WLTP cycle and can be charged up to 80% in around 40 minutes using a fast charger.

"Volvo is committed to sustainable mobility and plans to bring full portfolio of electric cars in India. Our first battery electric vehicle, Volvo XC40 Recharge, is coming to India in the second half of 2021," Charles Frump, Managing Director at Volvo Car India told HT Auto.