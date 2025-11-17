Top 5 most affordable cars in India with Level-2 ADAS in 2025

ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) are among the most talked-about aspects of modern cars, having found their way from premium and luxury models to mid-spec and even entry-level cars. With more and more Indians growing safety-conscious, there is an increasing number of OEMs that offer ADAS-specific variants in their models’ lineup. To such an extent that these features are becoming mandatory criteria for brands to fulfil to get the highest possible safety ratings.

There are multiple levels of ADAS, with Level 2 being the most prevalent among mass-market cars and SUVs in India. At this stage, the car can steer, accelerate, and brake simultaneously under specific conditions, but the driver is required to stay alert at all times. If you are getting yourself a new car and want to have the latest ADAS, here are the top 5 most affordable options that you can buy today: