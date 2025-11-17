Top 5 most affordable cars in India with Level-2 ADAS in 2025

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) are among the most talked-about aspects of modern cars, having found their way from premium and luxury models to mid-spec and even entry-level cars. With more and more Indians growing safety-conscious, there is an increasing number of OEMs that offer ADAS-specific variants in their models’ lineup. To such an extent that these features are becoming mandatory criteria for brands to fulfil to get the highest possible safety ratings.
There are multiple levels of ADAS, with Level 2 being the most prevalent among mass-market cars and SUVs in India. At this stage, the car can steer, accelerate, and brake simultaneously under specific conditions, but the driver is required to stay alert at all times. If you are getting yourself a new car and want to have the latest ADAS, here are the top 5 most affordable options that you can buy today:
The Honda Amaze is the most affordable car in India to be equipped with Level 2 ADAS and it can be had with the top-spec ZX variants, which range between ₹9.15-10 lakh (ex-showroom). With this suite, the sub-compact sedan includes features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking. The new Amaze employs a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated i-VTEC engine that makes 89 bhp and 110 Nm of torque.
The first-gen Nexon was the first Indian car to receive a 5-star safety rating from GNCAP, and it continues to hold up those benchmarks today. The ADAS suite is limited to the Fearless+PS with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit mated to a 6-speed gearbox. This engine makes 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque.
Mahindra offers the XUV 3XO sub-compact SUV with Level 2 ADAS in its range-topping AX5L and AX7L trims, including features such as autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control. These variants can be had with either a 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol engine making 128 bhp or a 1.5-litre diesel mill rated for 115 bhp.
Honda offers the Level 2 ADAS suite on all variants of the City sedan, barring the base SV variant. This means, variants with the ADAS package will start from ₹12.69-16.07 lakh (ex-showroom), including features such as collision avoidance, lane driving aids, adaptive cruise control and more. The car is exclusively powered by the 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 120 bhp and 145 Nm of torque via either a 6-speed manual or CVT.
The Hyundai Verna introduces Level 2 ADAS with the top-spec SX(O) variant, which is priced from ₹14.35 lakh (ex-showroom). This includes features such as adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance, blind-spot monitoring, lane driving aids, and more. The Verna can be had with two engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 114 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol that makes 160 bhp of maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.