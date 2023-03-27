HT Auto
Fortuner facelift, Fronx-based SUV among Toyota's new models for India: Report

After the launch of the Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Innova HyCross, Toyota Motor is reportedly planning to launch new SUVs for the Indian markets in coming days. The most prominent among them is its flagship SUV Fortuner, which is likely to return in a facelift avatar. Besides the new Fortuner, Toyota is also reportedly planning on two more SUVs, one of them being based on the Fronx, Maruti Suzuki's upcoming SUV to be launched next month. According to a report by Mint, Toyota Motor is planning to expand its SUV offerings in India in the next two to three years.

| Updated on: 27 Mar 2023, 11:59 AM
Toyota Motor is expected to launch the facelift version of its flagship SUV Fortuner soon in India.
The upcoming version of the Fortuner SUV is expected to make its debut some time next year. The SUV is likely to come with a new look, updated interior as well as new engine options. Based on Toyota's TNGA-F architecture, the new Fortuner is also expected to get a hybrid version as well, most likely sourced from the Innova HyCross. Under the hood, Toyota Motor is expected to continue with diesel engine.

Toyota has recently shown keen interest to trust strong hybrid powertrains for Indian markets. The carmaker has launched the Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV and Innova HyCross MPV with both petrol versions as well as mild hybrid and strong hybrid variants. In future, Toyota is likely to update its lineup with hybrid versions on offer for most of its models sold in India.

According to reports, the Japanese carmaker is also working on a new three-row SUV that can take on the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar or Jeep Meridian in India. It is likely to be based on Toyota's Corolla Cross SUV that is available in global markets. The SUV is expected to be based on the TNGA-C platform which also underpins the Innova Hycross MPV.

Toyota is also reportedly developing its version of Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The Toyota version of the latest SUV is codenamed as A15. According to reports, the Toyota SUV will have design influences from Yaris Cross models sold globally. Under the hood, Toyota is likely to offer a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine. Both are expected to come with hybrid versions as well.

