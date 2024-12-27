Former PM Manmohan Singh preferred his Maruti 800 over BMW, ex-IPS officer shares anecdote

In a heartwarming anecdote, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s bodyguard and current UP Minister, (ex-IPS officer) Asim Arun, revealed how Dr Singh preferred his personal Maruti 800 over the PM’s BMW, while in the office. The former Prime Minister passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2024, due to age-related health complications. The statesman was known for his incredibly humble nature setting him apart from other politicians, new and old.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh owned only one car, a modest Maruti 800, which was his preferred choice but the statesman had to use the armoured

WPM Manmohan Singh Preferred Maruti over BMW

Sharing the anecdote on social media, Asim Arun, the Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Social Welfare (Independent Charge), revealed how Dr Singh preferred his personal Maruti 800, a symbol of the middle-class Indian’s aspirations, over the luxurious fleet of BMWs commissioned for the prime minister.

The minister shared, Dr. Sahab had only one car of his own - Maruti 800, which used to be parked behind the shiny black BMW in the PM House. Manmohan Singh ji would repeatedly tell me - Asim, I do not like to travel in this car, my car is this one (Maruti). I would explain that Sir this car is not for your luxury, its security features are such that the SPG has taken it. But whenever the convoy passed in front of Maruti, he would always look at it to his heart's content. As if repeating a resolution that I am a middle-class person and it is my job to worry about the common man. The car worth crores belongs to the PM, my car is this Maruti."

Minister Arun further revealed that Dr Singh had only one car of his own, a Maruti 800, which was parked at the Prime Minister’s residence during his time in the office. As his personal bodyguard for three years, the former IPS officer revealed Dr Singh would repeatedly say, “I do not like to travel in this car, my car is this one (Maruti)."

The minister further shared how Dr Singh would look at the parked Maruti whenever passing through while seated in the BMW. While Dr Singh would’ve preferred travelling in his personal vehicle, security restrictions meant he had to use the BMW for travel purposes. The black BMW 7 Series sedans were commissioned during Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure, replacing the Hindustan Ambassador.

Why Armoured BMWs Replaced Hindustan Ambassador As The PM’s Car

The Special Protection Group, which handles security for the heads of state, advised on upgrading to the armoured BMW 7 Series sedans following the attack on the Parliament in December 2001. The armoured BMWs were designed to withstand bomb attacks, bullets, and poisonous gases. The car was equipped with an automatic fire extinguishing system, autonomous fresh air intake system and run-flat tyres that could run at speeds up to 80 kmph even after a puncture.

The armoured BMW 7 Series also had bullet-resistant windshields at the front and rear, and door windows. Power came from a V8 petrol engine that could sprint the armoured sedan from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.7 seconds.

