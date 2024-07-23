Former Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto to head Audi F1 project

Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has been named as the new leader of the Audi Formula One project, the German constructor announced Tuesday.

German car maker Audi is set to debut in F1 from 2026, after taking full ownership of the Sauber team earlier this year.

As of August 1, Swiss-born Italian Binotto will replace Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl the man originally named as the head of the future Audi team.

"I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Mattia Binotto for our ambitious Formula 1 project," said Audi CEO Gernot Doellner.

"With his extensive experience of more than 25 years in Formula 1, he will undoubtedly be able to make a decisive contribution for Audi."

The 54-year-old Binotto makes his return to F1 less than two years after his departure from Ferrari at the end of the 2022 season.

He joined the Italian constructor in the mid-1990s and was promoted to team principal in 2019 after previously serving as chief technical officer.

The decision to replace Seidl with Binotto comes "as part of the complete takeover of all shares in Sauber Holding AG and the associated realignment of the control structure", according to an Audi statement.

"Mattia Binotto will be Chief Operating and Chief Technical Officer in the leadership team of Sauber Motorsport AG, with responsibility and accountability for the operative management and sporting success of the racing team," added the statement.

Seidl, who joined Sauber in January last year and was CEO of the Audi team, and Audi executive Oliver Hoffmann will both leave the project as part of the restructure.

Sauber, currently bottom of the constructors' championship without a point, will continue to race until the end of 2025 under its own name.

