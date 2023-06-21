HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Former Ceo Carlos Ghosn Sues Nissan Seeking More Than $1 Billion For Defamation. Details Here

Former CEO Carlos Ghosn sues Nissan, seeks more than $1 billion for defamation

Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn has filed a lawsuit suing the Japanese auto manufacturer. Ghosn has filed the lawsuit in Lebanon, where he has taken refuge after fleeing from Japan. The former CEO has filed a lawsuit against the automaker seeking more than $1 billion, accusing Nissan along with two other companies and 12 individuals of defamation, fabricating evidence and more. He is seeking $558 million in lost compensation and costs and $500 million in punitive damages, reported Automotive News.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jun 2023, 10:43 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ex-CEO of Nissan Carlos Ghosn has filed a lawsuit against the Japanese car brand, seeking more than $1 billion accusing defamation and other crimes. (Bloomberg)
Ex-CEO of Nissan Carlos Ghosn has filed a lawsuit against the Japanese car brand, seeking more than $1 billion accusing defamation and other crimes.

While Carlos Ghosn has been gone from Nissan for several years, he is still causing headaches for the automaker. The lawsuit filed by Ghosn comes as the latest addition to the long list of disputes between the company and its former CEO. Interestingly Ghosn's move comes at a time when he still has pending criminal charges against him in Japan.

Also Read : Indian-origin Nissan COO who led turnaround after Carlos Ghosn is stepping down

Japanese authorities arrested Ghosn in late 2018, accusing him of underreporting his compensation and charging him with financial misconduct. He denied the charges and later escaped house arrest in late 2019, fleeting the country in a box, before landing in Lebanon, a country that doesn't extradite its citizens.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Nissan X-trail (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan X-trail
₹26 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Nissan Juke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks
₹ 9.5 - 14.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Nissan Sunny 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Sunny 2023
₹8.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Nissan Qashqai (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Qashqai
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
₹ 4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The former Nissan CEO and now fugitive has not been shy in criticizing his former company since his escape to Lebanon. He called the Renault-Nissan alliance small and fragile last year. The controversial personality also lamented in 2021 that Nissan's electrification strategy lacked vision.

Ghosn joined Renault in 1996 with the responsibility to restructure the French auto giant. Three years later, Renault formed a global partnership with Nissan to share and reduce costs. Later, Carlos Ghosn became the new CEO of Nissan and was tasked with turning around the struggling company. He eventually led both Renault and Nissan. Under his leadership, another Japanese auto giant Mitsubishi too joined the Renault-Nissan alliance in 2017.

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2023, 10:43 AM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
8% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 345 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city