Ford unveils limited-edition Mustang TLD Signature edition

Ford has revealed a new design-focused upgrade for the Mustang EcoBoost, introducing the TLD Signature Edition package with a production cap of just 550 units. Developed in collaboration with Troy Lee Designs, the package brings a distinctive motorsport-inspired aesthetic to the entry-level Mustang, combining bold exterior graphics with select components from the Mustang GT .

The new package marks a partnership between Ford’s in-house design team and Troy Lee Designs, a name known for its custom paintwork across multiple racing disciplines. The exterior features multi-colour graphics in red, orange, purple, and yellow, integrated with the iconic pony emblem and the TLD logo.

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Exterior changes

The TLD Signature Edition is offered exclusively in a Shadow Black finish, allowing the vibrant graphics to stand out prominently. It rides on standard 19-inch Sinister Bronze wheels, with matching bronze accents applied to the grille nostrils and the central pony badge.

To further distinguish it from the standard EcoBoost variant, Ford has incorporated the hood, front fascia, and grille from the Mustang GT, giving the car a more aggressive look.

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Interior details

Inside, the cabin is finished in Carmine Red, creating a strong contrast with the exterior theme. Each unit also gets a serialised instrument panel badge, highlighting its limited production status.

The interior of the Ford Mustang TLD Signature edition.

Troy Lee said, “At Troy Lee Designs, we’re known for our paint shop, where we’ve painted helmets for some of the fastest racers in the world — from motocross and mountain biking to IndyCar and even Formula 1. I love all the details we were able to achieve with the TLD Signature Edition package, but getting to work with the iconic Mustang pony and incorporate that into the design was really special."

“It [The pony] is such a recognisable symbol, so being able to reinterpret it through the Troy Lee Designs lens was a dream," he added.

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Availability and pricing

The TLD Signature Edition package is priced at $3,000 (approximately ₹2.5 lakh). It is available to order as part of the 2026 Mustang lineup in the US markets starting March 27, alongside other special editions like the Mustang RTR. The Mustang Dark Horse SC is also expected to open for orders later in April. The Ford Mustang is not sold in India but has a strong fan following.

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