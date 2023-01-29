Ford recalls 462,000 vehicles globally, blame it on a faulty rear camera display

Ford Motor Company has issued a recall affecting 462,000 vehicles worldwide owing to a faulty rearview camera display. The US auto major has said that this vehicle recall covers some 2020-2023 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator along with 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair models, which come equipped with 360-degree cameras. In the US market alone, the number of affected vehicles is 382,000, claimed Ford.

The car brand further said that it has reports of 17 minor crashes relating to the recall issue and more than 2,100 warranty reports. However, it also claimed that no person had been injured due to this problem. The latest recall expands and replaces a 2021 recall of 228,000 vehicles. Ford has said that the authorized dealers will update the image processing module software in the affected vehicles. It also claimed that the previously updated software under the old recall would also require the new update.

The auto major was reportedly contacted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in late 2021 and 2022 regarding the reports of a blue image in the rear camera display in several affected Ford models. This was after the completion of the 2021 recall. This prompted the automaker to launch an internal investigation, which resultantly found a faulty rearview camera display in the affected models.

NHTSA reportedly launched an investigation in August 2021 after Ford recalled 620,246 vehicles in 2020 for another rearview camera problem. This investigation by NHTSA reviewed if Ford recalled the affected vehicles in a timely manner and if it recalled enough vehicles.

This is not the first time the US automaker issued a rear camera-related recall. In recent years, the automaker launched multiple rear camera-related recall campaigns. In the recent past, the car brand recalled 47,000 2021-2022 Bronco owing to a rearview camera image problem in the US.

