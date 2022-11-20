Ford F150 pickup trucks hit a new glitch, over 450,000 models recalled

Ford has issued a recall for certain F150 pickup trucks from the 2021-2022 batch owing to a faulty windshield wiper motor. The problem may leave the wipers inoperable, resulting in a mishap. Talking about this, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has said that 453,650 pickup trucks have been affected by the recall program. However, the US agency also said the recall campaign doesn't affect the models built at the automaker's Dearborn Truck plant between May 3 and September 10 last year. Ford made these specific pickup trucks with a different wiper motor design owing to the pandemic-induced microchip crisis.

Also Read : What is the history behind Rolls-Royce's EV name? Know here

Ford has said that it is unaware of any accidents or injuries involving its vehicles related to the faulty wiper motor issue. However, the carmaker said it is aware of 1,378 warranty reports globally related to the inoperative or intermittently functioning windshield wipers of Ford F150 pickup trucks. The automaker further said that it would contact the owners of the affected pickup truck owners. It also said that the dealers would replace the front windshield wiper motors free of charge.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Ford has had to issue recall campaigns for the F150 pickup truck. Earlier this year, the automaker issued several recalls for the popular pickup truck. In September, Ford recalled certain F150 Raptors for loose wheel lug nuts. In June this year, a safety compliance recall was issued for the F150 Lightning owing to the electric pickup truck's faulty tyre pressure monitoring system. The automaker said the TPMS on models with 20-inch or 22-inch wheels had an illumination problem.

Overall, it's been a really tough year for the US auto major, which issued multiple recall campaigns to fix issues in thousands of its popular models like the Mustang Mach-E, Bronco and Maverick.

First Published Date: