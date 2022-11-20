HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Ford F150 Pickup Trucks Hit A New Glitch, Over 450,000 Models Recalled

Ford F150 pickup trucks hit a new glitch, over 450,000 models recalled

Ford has issued a recall for certain F150 pickup trucks from the 2021-2022 batch owing to a faulty windshield wiper motor. The problem may leave the wipers inoperable, resulting in a mishap. Talking about this, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has said that 453,650 pickup trucks have been affected by the recall program. However, the US agency also said the recall campaign doesn't affect the models built at the automaker's Dearborn Truck plant between May 3 and September 10 last year. Ford made these specific pickup trucks with a different wiper motor design owing to the pandemic-induced microchip crisis.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Nov 2022, 12:04 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ford has said that it is unaware of any accidents or injuries involving its vehicles related to the faulty wiper motor issue. (REUTERS)
Ford has said that it is unaware of any accidents or injuries involving its vehicles related to the faulty wiper motor issue. (REUTERS)
Ford has said that it is unaware of any accidents or injuries involving its vehicles related to the faulty wiper motor issue. (REUTERS)
Ford has said that it is unaware of any accidents or injuries involving its vehicles related to the faulty wiper motor issue.

Also Read : What is the history behind Rolls-Royce's EV name? Know here

Ford has said that it is unaware of any accidents or injuries involving its vehicles related to the faulty wiper motor issue. However, the carmaker said it is aware of 1,378 warranty reports globally related to the inoperative or intermittently functioning windshield wipers of Ford F150 pickup trucks. The automaker further said that it would contact the owners of the affected pickup truck owners. It also said that the dealers would replace the front windshield wiper motors free of charge.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Ford has had to issue recall campaigns for the F150 pickup truck. Earlier this year, the automaker issued several recalls for the popular pickup truck. In September, Ford recalled certain F150 Raptors for loose wheel lug nuts. In June this year, a safety compliance recall was issued for the F150 Lightning owing to the electric pickup truck's faulty tyre pressure monitoring system. The automaker said the TPMS on models with 20-inch or 22-inch wheels had an illumination problem.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹32.75 - 36.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.27 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹5.49 - 8.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic | 12.65 kmpl
₹32.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Overall, it's been a really tough year for the US auto major, which issued multiple recall campaigns to fix issues in thousands of its popular models like the Mustang Mach-E, Bronco and Maverick.

First Published Date: 20 Nov 2022, 12:02 PM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford F150
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The Wuling Air EV has been decked up as the official car at the ongoing G20 Summit in Indonesia. MG Motor will base its upcoming affordable electric car in India on this.
MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia
PMV_7
India's cheapest electric car is officially here!
File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks

Trending this Week

CNG_3
Looking for CNG cars? These 5 new models may soon be launched
Kia_Seltos_facelift_up
Kia Seltos facelift looks sportier, India launch likely in 2023
EICMA_2022_highlights
Top 5 two-wheelers showcased at EICMA 2022
PMV_7
India's cheapest electric car is officially here!
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Here's how Odisha plans to curb road accidents along highways
Here's how Odisha plans to curb road accidents along highways
This is a never-before-seen race car from Audi
This is a never-before-seen race car from Audi
Toyota Innova Hycross teaser reveals ADAS feature, debut on November 25
Toyota Innova Hycross teaser reveals ADAS feature, debut on November 25
BMW M2 is all about exceptional power and performance
BMW M2 is all about exceptional power and performance
Maruti Suzuki expects substantial increase in SUV market share this fiscal
Maruti Suzuki expects substantial increase in SUV market share this fiscal

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city