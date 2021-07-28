Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 won the race against the world's quickest car: Video

Tesla claims the newly introduced Model S Plaid is the quickest production car in the world at present. Sure, the electric sedan is capable of beating any stock car in the world. But, can it beat a tuned high-performance model?

(Also Read: Tesla plans to make EVs with 4680 battery cells)

A tuned Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was pitted against a Tesla Model S Plaid. The video of this track test has surfaced online.

The video features a modified Shelby GT500 that is capable of churning out 1,100 hp of power output. This is way above the 760 hp delivered by the stock 5.2-litre supercharged V8 engine of Mustang Shelby GT500.

The Tesla Model S Plaid on the other hand comes with three electric motors. The electric sedan is capable of hitting 96 kmph from a standstill position in less than 2 seconds. As Tesla claims, the EV can munch down a quarter-mile distance in 9.2 seconds.

Who do you guess won the race between these two fast and furious machines? While both of them were very close with each other with the figures, the Shelby GT500 took away the show with a slight edge. It was probably impossible with stock cars, but the modification of Ford Mustang Shelby did the trick.

The first video shows the modified Ford Mustang building speed as quickly as the Tesla Model S Plaid. The Mustang crosses the quarter-mile mark in 7.91 seconds at 256.90 kmph speed. It beat the Tesla Model S Plaid with a marginal edge. Tesla EV was able to cover the same distance in 7.97 seconds at a speed of 247.83 kmph.

There was a second race as well, where numbers were close to the first one. The Mustang covered the distance in 7.66 seconds at 259.01 kmph speed, while Model AS Plaid covered the same in 7.68 seconds at 249.75 kmph.