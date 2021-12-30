Ford Mustang new-gen model to enter production in March 2023: Report

The current-generation Ford Mustang S550 has been in business since 2015. Clearly, a new generation model is long pending now. As Autoline reports, a new generation model, likely to be dubbed as Ford Mustang S650, is all set to enter production in March 2023.

(Also Read: Five cars we want to see in India in 2022. But won't)

In that case, the next-generation Ford Mustang could arrive in the market sometime in 2024. Expect the new generation iteration of the iconic pony car to come retaining some signature design elements of the Mustang. However, there will be a significant level of changes as well, especially on the design front.

The new-generation Ford Mustang could arrive with a hybrid powertrain technology, to keep up with the tough fuel-efficiency regulations. However, the hybrid variant might not come in the beginning but through a mid-cycle facelift, as the report forecasts.

The new generation iteration of the most popular sports car in the world could come with an all-wheel-drive setup for the very first time. It could come based on the same architecture borrowed from the current model, in an updated guise though. Speaking about the powertrain, it is expected to come powered by a 2.3-litre EcoBoost four-cylinder engine. Also, there would be a larger and more powerful Coyote 5.0-litre V8 engine and a supercharged Predator 5.2-litre V8 motor as well.

What the report further predicts is that the upcoming Ford Mustang S650 would be the very last version of the iconic muscle car to get an internal combustion engine as the power source. It could continue for a little over half a decade, before Ford would introduce an all-electric Mustang two-door coupe, which would be launched sometime in 2029 after production starting in December 2028.

The majority of this information is still in the speculation phase. Ford is yet to confirm the arrival of the new generation Mustang.