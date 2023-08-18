Ford unveils the fastest Mustang ever as a street-legal 800-bhp supercar

US auto giant Ford Motor has unveiled its Mustang GTD, a limited version model, ahead of the Monterey Car Week in California, US. Designed for racing, this is the fastest Mustang ever produced by the carmaker from Dearborn. It is Ford Motor's first real swing at some of the famous supercars with racing credentials that can match others. The new Mustang is inspired by the carmaker's Mustang GT3 racing car which will take part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024.

The design of the Ford Mustang GTD is the most aggressive among the current generation of Mustang cars. The grille and the air intakes are large with a sporty bumper and hydraulically controlled front wings. The aggressive aerodynamic bodykit offers front splitter, a new hood, wider fenders with air vents, new side skirts, a new diffuser and a huge spoiler that also has a DRS system.

Ford has used a large amount of carbon fiber in the bodywork of the Mustang GTD to reduce weight. The engineers have used carbon-ceramic braking system from Brembo and forged aluminium to shape the 20-inch wheels. The tyres have a tread of 325 mm in front and 345 mm in the rear.

Under the hood, the Mustang GTD comes with a supercharged 5.2-litre V8 engine, which Ford says can roar up to 800 bhp. The engine comes mated to a 8-speed dual-clutch transmission unit. The Mustang GTD is also the first road-going Mustang to feature a dry-sump engine oil system.

The interior of the Mustang GTD also reflects its sporty character. The driver and front passenger get Recaro seats optimised for track use. The gears are changed with 3D printed titanium paddles on the steering wheel. The drive mode selector knob and nameplate are also made of titanium. The alloy has been borrowed from Lockheed Martin F-22 titanium components. At the rear, the Mustang GTD does not offer any seats, but has space for luggage.

The Ford Mustang GTD will be a limited edition model. The US carmaker is likely to launch the Mustang GTD for domestic markets by the end of 2024 or beginning of 2025.

