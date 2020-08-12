Ford India launches top-end variant of Freestyle starting at 7.69 lakh

Ford India on Wednesday launched a top-end variant of its compact utility vehicle Ford Freestyle at introductory prices of ₹7.69 lakh and ₹8.79 lakh (ex-showroom) ahead of the festive season.

The new introduction, Freestyle Flair, is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol variant is powered by a 1.2 litre engine with a peak power of 96 PS and is priced at ₹7.69 lakh, the company said in a statement.

The diesel variant is powered by a 1.5 litre engine with peak power of 100 PS and is tagged at ₹8.79 lakh. Both engines will be mated to a five-speed manual transmission, it added.

(Also read: Ford EcoSport gets a new automatic variant at ₹10.66 lakh)

The Freestyle Flair is equipped with features such as a 7-inch touchscreen-based infotainment system with embedded satellite navigation, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, reverse parking camera, remote central locking and automatic air-conditioner, among others.

Interior of Ford Freestyle Flair

It also features Ford's global mobility solution FordPass, a one-stop smartphone app meeting diverse ownership needs, at no additional cost.

The factory-fitted cloud-connected device allows owners to perform several vehicle operations such as check vehicle health, know remaining fuel levels and distance to empty in real-time, the statement said.

(Also read: Ford India launches contactless sales, services)

The new vehicle also comes with six airbags along with other safety features such as intelligent Active Rollover Prevention (ARP), a technology that works with electronic stability control and applies brakes on relevant wheels to decrease engine torque to help prevent any potential rollover situations, the company said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.