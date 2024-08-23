HT Auto
Ford Everest Tremor launched in Australia with more off-road prowess

Ford Everest Tremor launched in Australia with more off-road prowess

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2024, 18:25 PM
  • The new Ford Everest Tremor gets even more capable when going off-road with several additional equipment right from the factory.
Ford Everest Tremor
The Ford Everest Tremor gets off-road equipment right from the factory
Ford Everest Tremor
The Ford Everest Tremor gets off-road equipment right from the factory

While India still awaits American auto giant Ford’s return, the automaker’s Australian subsidiary has introduced the new Everest Tremor edition in the land-down-under bringing more off-road prowess to the SUV. The Ford Ranger-based SUV was previously sold as the Endeavour in India and is known as the Everest globally. The new Tremor edition makes it even more capable when going off-road with several additional equipment.

Ford Everest (Endeavour) Tremor

The new Ford Everest Tremor gets extensive changes including a suspension upgrade, off-road tyres, and underbody protection, apart from aesthetic changes. The new Everest Tremor gets a Bilstein Dampers and lift kit that’s position-sensitive. Despite the lift kit, the towing capacity is the same at 3.5 tonnes. It also gets 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels with General Grabber AT3 All-Terrain tyres and Asphalt Black wheel arch mouldings.

Also Read : Why Ford's three-row electric ‘personal bullet train’ SUV went off the rail

Ford Everest Tremor
The new Everest Tremor gets a position-sensitive Bilstein Dampers and a lift kit
Ford Everest Tremor
The new Everest Tremor gets a position-sensitive Bilstein Dampers and a lift kit

Visually, the new Everest Tremor differentiates itself with a new grille, factory-fitted auxiliary LED lights and, front tow hooks. The front bumper has been revised and incorporates a steel bash plate for better off-road protection. Customers also have the option to get the Rough Terrain Pack that further adds an ARB Stealth Bar at the front, an ARB Under Vehicle Armour, and an auxiliary switch bank.

Furthermore, the Ford Everest Tremor gets a new Rock Crawl drive mode apart from the standard off-road modes available on the SUV. The model also gets a new interior with leather-accented seats with the embossed ‘Tremor’ logo and all-weather floor mats. The Tremor badging extends to the front doors.

Ford Everest Tremor
The Everest Tremor is available with the top-spec 3.0-litre V6 diesel that churns out 247 bhp and 600 Nm
Ford Everest Tremor
The Everest Tremor is available with the top-spec 3.0-litre V6 diesel that churns out 247 bhp and 600 Nm

Power on the new Ford Everest Tremor comes from the 3.0-litre V6 diesel that belts out 247 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox sending power to all four wheels.

The Ford Everest Tremor would be an enticing buy for Endeavour lovers, especially when it comes to the SUV’s off-roading capabilities. However, it also means that Ford will have to officially announce its return to India. The Everest or Endeavour is said to be placed high in the consideration list and reports suggest that the company is conducting a feasibility study for its return. That said, the Everest is likely to arrive as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and could arrive by 2026. Ford could also axe the Endeavour name this time for its global moniker ‘Everest’.

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2024, 18:25 PM IST
TAGS: V6 Endeavour Ford Ford cars Ford Everest Ford Endeavour Ford Ford India

