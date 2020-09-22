Ford Endeavour Sport, with design updates galore, launched at 35.10 lakh

In a bid to take on the big boys in the SUV field of play, Ford has padded up its Endeavour with a number of design upgrades and on Tuesday, officially launched Endeavour Sport at ₹35.10 lakh (ex showroom). The striking Endeavour now hopes to further attract buyers who also prefer their SUV to have a strong visual profile which helps to further increase the road presence of such vehicles.

The primary highlight of Ford Endeavour Sport are the number of visual upgrades which seek to use the black hue to add to the menacing appeal of the vehicle. Therefore, in come new black smoked headlamps, ebony black front grille, black roof rails, new black alloys and special SPORT decals on doors and tailgate.

Endeavour Sport hopes to appeal to the buyer who is looking at an even more muscular visual appearance from his or her SUV.

There is not much mechanical change on offer however and the Endeavour Sport will continue to make use of a 2.0L EcoBlue engine under the hood while also getting a 10-speed auto transmission unit. There is 168 bhp of power for the taking and 420 Nm of peak torque.

To help it tackle a wide variety of road conditions, the Terrain Management System is retained while safety feature list is highlighted by as many as seven airbags, parallel park assist and a number of connectivity options using FordPass.

Feature list is highlighted by a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, engine start/stop button, an eight inch infotainment screen, eight-way powered front seats and dual-zone air conditioner, among others.

Endeavour Sport is largely seen as a cosmetic update to the flagship Ford in India and the company is offering standard three-year or 100,000 kms warranty.

Endeavour Sport will be available in three colours – Absolute Black, Diffused Silver and Diamond White. The SUV competes against the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Alturas G4 in India.