Ford Endeavour Sport pre-bookings commence at select dealerships

Ford India is gearing up for its next launch which is of the special edition Endeavour Sport. The SUV makes way to the Indian market this festive season. While there is no word on the official bookings of the car, some of the select Ford dealers have already started accepting bookings unofficially.

The company has also launched a teaser recently indicating that the launch is only somewhere around the corner. The car has also started reaching dealerships around the country.

Though not confirmed, the car may be based on the top-of-the-line 4x4 AT variant of the Endeavour. In terms of exteriors, the car will boast of several styling updates which differentiate it from the regular models. It is said to get a new honeycomb grille, bumper inserts, matching black insert for the rear bumper, new alloy wheels, roof rails, and a black applique with the Endeavour lettering on the tailgate. Also, it will get a 'Sport' badge on the tailgate as well as the rear doors.

Inside, it will feature the same beige and black dual-tone interior as well as matching beige upholstery. Moreover, there will also be an all-black multi-functional steering wheel. More details, of course, will be revealed near the launch.

As for the mechanicals, the car will feature a 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine which delivers 168 bhp of power and 420 Nm peak torque. The transmission option will be a 10-speed torque converter automatic unit. It will rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition.