Ford Endeavour design patented in India. Is it coming back?

A few weeks back, Ford cancelled its deal of selling the Chennai plant to JSW Group. Now, the manufacturer has filed a patent for the new-generation Endeavour in India. Not only this, the manufacturer has also announced a few job listings over the past few weeks. Does this mean that Ford is restarting its operations in India? Well, as of now nothing is clear and Ford has not announced anything as of now. If the Endeavour makes a comeback then it will compete against the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

It is important to note that the Endeavour is sold as Everest in the global market. It is offered with a 2.0-litre turbo diesel and a 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine. The former puts out 168 bhp while the bi-turbo churns out 208 bhp. The torque output stands at 405 Nm and 500 Nm. The turbo diesel engine uses a 6-speed automatic transmission whereas the Bi-turbo gets a 10-speed automatic transmission. Both gearboxes get SelectShift and Ford offers 4x2 as well as 4x4 drivetrains.

Ford has filed a new design patent for the new Endeavour in the Indian market.

In terms of design language, the new Endeavour looks more butch than the previous generation. It gets C-shaped daytime running lamps with LED headlamps, a big grille and a rugged bumper. On the side, there are 21-inch alloy wheels and the wheelbase measures 50 mm more. At the rear, the tailgate of the SUV is completely different. It has a more flat profile and gets a different set of LED tail lamps.

Also Read : JSW Group acquires 35% stake in MG Motor India from SAIC

The interior gets a redesigned cabin with a digital instrument cluster and a vertically oriented infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features on offer are front parking sensors, wireless charging, USB ports and a 360-degree parking camera. For safety, there is traction control, stability control, hill hold control, hill descent control, tyre pressure monitoring system, 7 airbags and ADAS.

First Published Date: