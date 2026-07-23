Force Motors Urbania Deluxe launched at 28.7 lakh with upgraded features and more power

Force Motors has launched the new Urbania Deluxe in India at a starting price of ₹28.7 lakh (ex-showroom). Replacing the existing Urbania as the brand's standard premium shared mobility offering, the updated van gets a more powerful Mercedes-derived diesel engine, a refreshed cabin, additional comfort features and new technology.

The Urbania Deluxe continues to target fleet operators, luxury staff transportation, airport transfers and premium passenger mobility services, while offering improvements in performance, safety and passenger experience.

More powerful diesel engine

The biggest mechanical update comes under the bonnet. The Urbania Deluxe is powered by a Mercedes-derived 2.6-litre, four-cylinder turbo diesel engine that now produces 134 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. According to Force Motors, the additional power has been aimed at delivering better pickup, improved drivability and more effortless performance, especially when carrying a full passenger load.

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Premium cabin with new comfort features

The interior also gets several upgrades to make it look more premium.

Inside, the Urbania Deluxe receives a significantly upgraded cabin. It now features leatherette seats with matching upholstery, wood-finish flooring and an overall premium interior theme.

Passengers also benefit from a power-operated sliding footstep that makes entry and exit easier. Illuminated USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports are available across all seating rows, while an eight-speaker Digital Theatre System (DTS) has been added to improve the in-cabin entertainment experience.

New infotainment and digital instrument cluster

The driver gets a TFT digital instrument cluster that displays real-time vehicle information, alerts and driver assistance information.

Force Motors has also equipped the Urbania Deluxe with a new 9-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system that supports smartphone connectivity, online and offline navigation, a reverse camera, Bluetooth calling and voice alerts.

Safety equipment

Safety has also been enhanced with three-point seat belts for every passenger. The Urbania Deluxe continues to offer driver and co-driver airbags along with electronic safety systems such as Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and Engine Drag Torque Control (ETDC). The van also comes equipped with all-wheel disc brakes.

Exterior updates

On the outside, the Urbania Deluxe gets new 16-inch alloy wheels that give it a more premium appearance. The overall design remains largely unchanged, retaining the monocoque body structure that debuted with the original Urbania.

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Warranty and variants

Force Motors is offering the Urbania Deluxe with its Force Care ownership package, which includes:

5-year or 5 lakh km warranty

3-year warranty on all sensors

3 years of roadside assistance

i-Pulse connected telematics system

The Urbania Deluxe will be offered in three wheelbase options and eight seating configurations ranging from 9+D to 16+D, catering to different passenger transport requirements.

Commenting on the launch, Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors, said the Urbania platform has successfully established a new premium shared mobility segment in India and international markets. He added that the Urbania Deluxe builds on that success by offering enhanced performance, improved comfort and more advanced technology to meet evolving customer expectations.

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