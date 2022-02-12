HT Auto
Force Gurkha joins Mahindra Bolero SUVs as part of Kerala Police fleet

The new generation Force Gurkha SUV was launched last year. It is powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine that produces 90 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Feb 2022, 12:49 PM
The Kerala Police department recently purchased 44 Force Gurkha SUVs to serve in its fleet. 

Force Gurkha SUV, rival to Mahindra Thar, has been inducted into the Kerala Police fleet. The police department recently purchased 44 units of Force Gurkha SUVs, which have now been delivered. The Force Gurkha SUVs now join 72 Mahindra Bolero SUVs as part of the Kerala Police department's fleet.

The off-road SUV was launched in its second generation last year. Force Motors had launched the new Gurkha on September 27 at a starting price of 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2021 Gurkha SUV has been upgraded with design tweaks and tech to rival Mahindra Thar SUV.

The 2021 Force Gurkha SUV comes with an upgraded BS 6 compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The engine is capable of generating maximum power of 89 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The 2021 Gurkha is also offered with an AWD option. It can also crawl up gradients of 35 degrees.

This is the first time that Force Gurkha SUVs have been officially inducted into any police department's fleet in India. Tata Motors' Sumo, Mahindra's Bolero and Scorpio are some of the other models that are already widely used as part of police fleet across the country.

The Force Gurkha units inducted into Kerala Police fleet are three-door versions. It comes with bi-LED headlamps and LED DRLs. On the sides, it has 16-inch alloy wheels placed within the pronounced wheel arches with black claddings. It also gets a functional snorkel which helps the Gurkha with a water-wading capacity of 700 mm. At the rear, Gurkha gets a new new set of taillights as well as a ladder to access the roof-mounted luggage carrier.

According to reports, Force Motors is also working on a larger Gurkha SUV with five doors. The bigger Force Gurkha has been spotted testing on Indian roads in recent times. However, Force has not shared any detail about the launch timeline of the five-door version of the SUV yet.

First Published Date: 12 Feb 2022, 12:49 PM IST
TAGS: Gurkha Force Gurkha Force Motors Mahindra Mahindra Bolero Bolero Thar Mahindra Thar
