The words sports car and footballer are generally linked. You have many examples, both in the most modest and the most important leagues. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of them, since he always rode the most exclusive cars. The last one with which the Swedish star has been seen is the Ferrari Monza SP2, worth nearly 2 million euros, through the streets of Stockholm.

The Ferrari Monza SP2 may not be the most powerful of the Italian brand's models, but it is definitely one of the rarest due to its stunning appearance. According to reports, the 38-year-old Swede who signed for AC Milan in 2019, had bought this convertible for himself on his birthday in October last year.

The Ferrari Monza SP2 is a barchetta, so in addition to not having a roof, it also does not have a windshield, and is powered by a V12 engine. This two-seater is finished in black, making the rampant horse yellow logos stand out even more, and features a red leather interior.





Ferrari chose to produce only 499 units of the Monza SP2. The convertible is available in the SP1 and SP2 versions, depending on the number of seats it offers. Zlatan Ibrahimovic opted for the two-seat version. The 6.5-liter V12 engine provides 820 hp, which exceeds the power of the Ferrari 812 Superfast by 10 hp. The Monza SP2 has a top speed of 300 kmph and can zoom from zero to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds.

Despite involving an investment of 2 million euros, the Monza SP2 does not have an optional foldable roof like most other convertibles offer. This means the driver will have to stop driving and run every time when it rains. But the absence of the roof can even be an advantage for someone like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, since it is not easy to fit in a 1.95-meters tall person in most sports cars.

Here, Zlatan was caught driving around the streets of Stockholm, hair in the wind and lulled by the soft purr of the Ferrari V12. According to Swedish transport agency, the sport has been out of registry for more than a month, for which Ibrahimovic faces a sanction.