Five second-hand luxury cars I would buy with a 30 lakh budget

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A ₹30 lakh used-car budget is enough to step into proper luxury territory, because several cars that originally sat in the ₹35 lakh to ₹61 lakh bracket ex-showroom now show up in the second-hand market for well under that figure. That opens the door to a mix of SUVs and sedans that still deliver strong engines, rich cabins and the brand cachet buyers usually chase in this segment. Here are a few good options I would've chosen if I were buying a luxury vehicle under this budget:
The second-generation Q5 was launched in India at ₹53.25 lakh (ex-showroom), and the 35 TDI used a 2.0-litre diesel engine with 190 hp and 400 Nm, paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. It also came with five drive modes, LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, powered front seats, wireless charging on the higher trim and an adaptive suspension setup on the Technology variant. A well-kept 2018 example is now commonly seen in the used market around the high-20s, with one listing at ₹27.5 lakh and average used-price data around ₹25.43 lakh. That makes it a strong buy for someone wanting an SUV that still feels premium without overshooting the budget.
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BMW launched the updated X1 in March 2020, with the sDrive20i SportX priced at ₹35.90 lakh ex-showroom. The petrol version used a 2.0-litre engine with 192 hp and 280 Nm, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and front-wheel drive. Key equipment included a panoramic glass roof, an 8.8-inch central display, wireless charging, rear-view camera and parking sensors. At the same time, the SportX trim was positioned as the sporty-yet-practical entry point. Used-market data currently puts the X1 well within reach, with an average price around ₹24.24 lakh and many examples below ₹30 lakh, which is exactly why it fits this list so neatly.
Mercedes launched the long-wheelbase E-Class in India at ₹56.7 lakh ex-showroom, with the E200 as the petrol entry point. The E200 used a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine making 184 hp and 300 Nm, mated to a nine-speed automatic. It brought big-car luxury features such as a panoramic roof, 12.3-inch media display, a 13-speaker Burmester audio system, 360-degree camera, auto parking, ambient lighting, rear-window blinds and 7 airbags. In the used market, this is one of the smartest chauffeur-style sedans to target, with current E200 listings around ₹23.73 lakh to ₹23.88 lakh and average used pricing near ₹23.6 lakh.
The 2017 BMW 5-Series launch brought the 530d M Sport to India at ₹61.30 lakh ex-showroom. Its headline attraction was the 3.0-litre inline-six diesel engine with 265 hp and 620 Nm, paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic. BMW also loaded it with features such as Gesture Control, adaptive LED headlamps, four-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch iDrive touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, remote parking via BMW Display Key, Nappa leather, a head-up display, and rear entertainment screens. This is the driver’s choice in the list, and depreciation has brought it into budget territory, with current used-price data showing an average around ₹29.5 lakh and 2018 examples listed from about ₹24.1 lakh to ₹29.9 lakh.
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Volvo launched the new S60 in India at ₹45.9 lakh ex-showroom, and the T4 Inscription used a 2.0-litre petrol engine with 190 hp and 300 Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic. The feature list was strong for the class, with a 9.0-inch portrait touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four-zone climate control, wireless charging, Harman Kardon audio, a panoramic sunroof and 18-inch diamond-cut alloys. Volvo also leaned heavily on safety and refinement, with the SPA platform and a minimalist cabin layout adding to its appeal. Used examples are now comfortably in budget, with one 2022 listing at ₹29.75 lakh and broader used-market data showing averages far below that. For buyers who want a newer-feeling luxury sedan with a safety-first badge, it is a very convincing pick.
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