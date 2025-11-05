First units of Tata Sierra to be gifted to Women’s Cricket World Cup champions

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Motors has announced that members of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team will receive the first production units of the soon-to-be-launched Tata Sierra, marking a celebratory gesture following the team’s victorious ICC Women’s World Cup campaign. Each player will be presented with the top-spec version of the SUV, ahead of its public debut later this month.
The company described the move as a tribute to the athletes’ resilience and achievements, calling the team’s success a defining sporting moment for India. Tata Motors Managing Director and CEO Shailesh Chandra said the decision symbolises shared values of determination and national pride. “The team has inspired a nation with belief and dedication. Presenting them with the Sierra is our way of saluting their spirit," Chandra said.
The return of the Sierra marks one of Tata’s most anticipated brand revivals in years. First introduced in 1991 as India’s pioneering lifestyle SUV, the original three-door Sierra built a loyal fan base thanks to its distinctive glasshouse rear and rugged stance. The model was discontinued in the early 2000s but continues to hold cult status among automotive enthusiasts.
More than two decades later, the Sierra nameplate is scheduled to return as a five-door SUV, updated for modern customers but still echoing the silhouette that made it instantly recognisable.
Early displays at this year’s Bharat Mobility Global Expo and recent test-mule sightings hint at a boxy, upright design language with subtle retro influences.
Exterior elements expected to feature include:
Inside, Tata is expected to push the Sierra into a more premium space with a tech-forward cabin layout. Features previewed in concept and test vehicles point to an emphasis on comfort and digital interfaces.
Likely interior equipment:
When it arrives, the Sierra will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines, alongside manual and automatic gearbox choices. An electric variant will follow as part of Tata’s expanding EV strategy.
