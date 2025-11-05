First units of Tata Sierra to be gifted to Women’s Cricket World Cup champions

Tata Motors has announced that members of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team will receive the first production units of the soon-to-be-launched Tata Sierra, marking a celebratory gesture following the team’s victorious ICC Women’s World Cup campaign. Each player will be presented with the top-spec version of the SUV, ahead of its public debut later this month.

Celebratory gesture for national champions

The company described the move as a tribute to the athletes’ resilience and achievements, calling the team’s success a defining sporting moment for India. Tata Motors Managing Director and CEO Shailesh Chandra said the decision symbolises shared values of determination and national pride. “The team has inspired a nation with belief and dedication. Presenting them with the Sierra is our way of saluting their spirit," Chandra said.

Also Read : Festive boost powers Tata Motors to second spot for second straight month

Sierra set for debut

The return of the Sierra marks one of Tata’s most anticipated brand revivals in years. First introduced in 1991 as India’s pioneering lifestyle SUV, the original three-door Sierra built a loyal fan base thanks to its distinctive glasshouse rear and rugged stance. The model was discontinued in the early 2000s but continues to hold cult status among automotive enthusiasts.

More than two decades later, the Sierra nameplate is scheduled to return as a five-door SUV, updated for modern customers but still echoing the silhouette that made it instantly recognisable.

Also watch: Tata Harrier.ev First Drive Review

What is the Sierra going to look like?

Early displays at this year’s Bharat Mobility Global Expo and recent test-mule sightings hint at a boxy, upright design language with subtle retro influences.

Exterior elements expected to feature include:

Straight-edged profile with tall bonnet

Signature quarter glass section inspired by the original model

Flat tailgate and muscular rear panels

Flush-fitting illuminated door handles

Roof spoiler and shark-fin antenna

Front fascia housing an ADAS sensor module

Premium cabin and technology focus

What about the cabin of the Sierra?

Inside, Tata is expected to push the Sierra into a more premium space with a tech-forward cabin layout. Features previewed in concept and test vehicles point to an emphasis on comfort and digital interfaces.

Likely interior equipment:

Wide touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless smartphone connectivity

Panoramic sunroof

Ventilated front seats

Rotary drive selector with floating centre console

360-degree camera and ADAS suite

Passenger-side display (yet to be confirmed for production)

Multiple powertrain options, including EV

When it arrives, the Sierra will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines, alongside manual and automatic gearbox choices. An electric variant will follow as part of Tata’s expanding EV strategy.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: