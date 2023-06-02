First unit of Maserati MC20 delivered to customer in India

Italian car manufacturer Maserati has delivered the first unit of the MC20 sports car to a customer in India. The two-seater model was launched in the market here in late March priced upwards of ₹3.69 crore (ex-showroom), and will increase depending on customization options chosen by the customer. The all-new model can be considered a spiritual successor to the MC12 sports car.

Maserati MC20 boasts a three-litre, mid-mounted V6 engine, specifically developed by Maserati engineers in-house, which delivering 630 horsepower and 730 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that transfers the power to the rear wheels only. The powertrain is further enhanced by advanced aerodynamics, enhancing performance and ensuring stability at high speeds.

Also Read : Maserati introduces Fuoriserie custoimisation program in India for customers

The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in under three seconds. It has a top speed of more than 325 kmph. The MC20 can come to a halt from 100 kmph to a standstill in less than 33 metres. "We are delighted to share that the Maserati MC20 is now available in India and to announce the delivery of the first MC20 in this country renowned for its appreciation of luxury and automotive excellence," said Bojan Jankulovski, General Manager of Australia, ASEAN, and India."

The vehicle weighs less than 1.5 tonnes and has a weight distribution of 59 per cent at the rear and 41 per cent at the front. The chassis on the MC20 is of monocoque type and it weighs just 100 kg.

The exterior of the Maserati MC20 is quite clean and minimalistic. There are some subtle elements that are taken from the MC12. In a time when the manufacturers fit their vehicles with huge wings and splitters, the MC20 does look elegant. This does not mean that the MC12 does not use active aerodynamics. Maserati is using cleverly placed air vents to optimize the airflow.

First Published Date: