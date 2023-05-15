First unit of Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, worth 4 crore, delivered in India

Lamborghini India delivered the first Huracan Tecnica, the next-generation rear-wheel-drive V10, in India on Monday. This particular Huracan Tecnica was in the Bianco Monocerus shade. The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica had been officially launched in India in August of last year at ₹4.04 crore (ex-showroom).

In terms of product placement, the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is positioned between the Evo and the STO models, and gets the same that is under the hood of the Lamborghini Huracan STO. Essentially a blend between track performance and fun-to-drive capabilities, the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica makes extensive use of carbon fibre on the front bonnet and rear hood which helps it weigh in at just 1,379 kilos.

The most audacious highlight though is the 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated V10 engine that produces 640 hp and offers peak torque output of 565 Nm. All the power is transferred to the rear wheels using a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica goes from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds and takes all of 9.2 seconds to hit 200 kmph with a top speed of 325 kmph.

But even when just standing still, the Huracan Tecnica stays true to Lamborghini's habit of making cars that turn heads. An aggressive bumper with exhausts and rear spoiler are what stand out even if the overall profile and cabin is identical to the stanard Huracan. What is new though is the addition of connected car technology called Lamborghini Connect.

Lamborghini India claims that the supercar has generated a fair degree of buzz here and that the response has been strong. “We are delighted that Indian customers appreciate what Tecnica brings to the Huracán family," said Sharad Agarwal, Lamborghini India Head, in a press statement. "This motivates us to work even harder and bring all global launches to the Indian market faster."

